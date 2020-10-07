Log in
FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST

(FRT)
Federal Realty Investment Trust : Provides Business Update

10/07/2020 | 01:08pm EDT

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) provided a business update as of October 7, 2020 which is available in a presentation posted on the Investor section of Federal Realty's website.

About Federal Realty
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,900 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units. 

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.  

Inquiries:
Brenda Pomar, Corporate Communications Manager
301.998.8316 / bpomar@federalrealty.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-realty-investment-trust-provides-business-update-301147934.html

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust


© PRNewswire 2020
