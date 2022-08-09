Federal Realty Investment Trust : Transcript

As we've been saying all along, the execution of our multifaceted business plan, which in these uncertain times does not rely on a big bet on any one particular income stream, continues to set us up extremely well for the future. The quality of our assets, combined with our sector-leading demographics and high barrier markets tend to outperform through economic cycles as has been the case every time in the last 25 years. So check this out because we did just get new demographic data in as of August 1.

Within three miles of our centers, there are 175,000 people on average, that's 68,000 households, 68,000 households, right, $150,000 of average household income. That equates to $10.2 billion of spending power within three miles of our shopping centers. More than half of those people have a four-year college degree or better. Who else can say that? It's about that spending power that's critical in uncertain times in my view.

Cyclicality of the economy is far different than the unprecedented restricted market shutdown due to a global pandemic. They're different. Perhaps the best way we can demonstrate our confidence in the portfolio is by standing behind and in fact raising our dividend to shareholders just as we have each and every year since 1967. 1967. That's 55 years a totally unprecedented track record among REITs and among most companies in any industry, one that speaks to the commitment to our owners and to the quality of the income stream. At an annualized rate of $4.32 a share, that's a 4.1% dividend yield at the current share price pretty darn strong for a company of this quality.

Okay. Let's start with leasing during the quarter. Over the last decade average second quarter production for comparable properties at Federal meant doing a little less than 100 deals for just over 400,000 square feet. In the 2022 second quarter, we did 132 deals for 562,000 square feet nearly 40% more than the average, and we've never come close to doing 132 deals in any quarter.

But the fact that demand has remained this heated with a deal pipeline that looks to stay strong, speaks volumes about our properties and the markets that they're in and naturally about future earnings growth. One of the reasons Dan is again raising annual earnings guidance $0.23 at the midpoint.

So one of the more underappreciated phenomena of the strong demand is that, we're able to be more proactive in terms of leasing space that's not yet vacant. While that leasing doesn't immediately show in the occupancy stats, it will mean, less downtime in the future and shopping centers that are merchandised with more relevant tenants sooner than they would otherwise be.

The portfolio was 94.1% leased and 92% occupied at quarter's end with continued improvements expected by year-end particularly on the small shop side. At 89.3% leased, small shop space is a remarkable 580 basis points higher than the COVID low-point.

Our stepped-uppost-COVID reinvestment effort is another critical component to future growth. It's no news to anyone on this call that the traditional generic and homogenous shopping center business is cyclical in nature and not a high-growth business. You have to stand out to outperform over cycles. You do that by picking the right markets and positioning and merchandising in those markets, but you also have to reinvest to continually find the edge. Reinvesting is more important now than ever before.

It's why we have nearly two dozen active and meaningful development projects in planning or underway totaling over $100 million this year and next, which will likely yield double-digitun-levered yields over the ensuing years through higher customer traffic and rents, in line with our historically observed results following property improvement projects. That reinvestment is one of the primary reasons we can continue to push rents.

Leasing has been exceptionally strong at our newly development assets also, from the completion of CocoWalk, to the office projects at Pike & Rose, to the residential over retail at Darien and to the

