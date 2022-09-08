Federal Realty Investment Trust to Present at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

Log in
N. BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced today that the Company will present at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Presentation at the BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

When: 3:40 PM ET, Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Live Webcast: FRT BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference Presentation or under the Investors tab at www.federalrealty.com

A replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event on Federal Realty's website at www.federalrealty.com through December 13, 2022.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units. 

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 55 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries:

Leah Andress Brady

Vice President, Investor Relations                           

301.998.8265

lbrady@federalrealty.com

Media Inquiries:

Brenda Pomar

Director, Corporate Communications

301.998.8316

bpomar@federalrealty.com

 

