Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in ownership, operation and redevelopment of retail-based properties located in coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Its portfolio includes retail in many formats ranging from regional, community and neighborhood shopping centers that often are anchored by grocery stores to mixed-use properties that are centered around a retail component but also include office, residential and/or hotel components. These properties are located in metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, California, and South Florida. The Company's 102 properties include approximately 3,200 tenants, in 26 million square feet. The Company has approximately 3,300 commercial leases and 3,000 residential leases, with tenants ranging from sole proprietors to national and international retailers.

Sector Commercial REITs