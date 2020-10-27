Log in
Federal Signal Corporation : Declares Dividend of $0.08 per Share

10/27/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock.  The dividend is payable on December 1, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2020.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-signal-corporation-declares-dividend-of-0-08-per-share-301160929.html

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation

© PRNewswire 2020

