Federal Signal Corporation : Declares Dividend of $0.09 per share

04/27/2021
OAK BROOK, Ill., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: https://www.federalsignal.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-signal-corporation-declares-dividend-of-0-09-per-share-301278269.html

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
