Federal Signal : nbsp;Raises Full-Year Outlook After Reporting 79% Increase in Orders and Record Backlog in Strong Second Quarter

07/29/2021
EXHIBIT 99.1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook After Reporting 79% Increase in Orders and Record

Backlog in Strong Second Quarter; Expecting Long-Term Benefits From Infrastructure Legislation

Oak Brook, Illinois, July 29, 2021 - Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales of $335 million, up $65 million, or 24%, from last year
  • Operating income of $38.5 million, up $7.2 million, or 23%, from last year
  • GAAP EPS of $0.48, up $0.13, or 37%, from last year
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.50, up $0.08, or 19%, from last year
  • Orders of $361 million, up $159 million, or 79%, from last year
  • Record backlog of $437 million, up $133 million, or 44%, from the end of last year
  • Raising full-year outlook to a new range of $1.78 to $1.90, from the prior range of $1.73 to $1.85

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter were $335 million, up $65 million, or 24%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Net income for the second quarter was $29.7 million, equal to $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $21.4 million, equal to $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

The Company also reported adjusted net income for the second quarter of $30.6 million, equal to $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $25.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The Company is reporting adjusted results to facilitate comparisons of underlying performance on a year-over-year basis. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures is provided at the conclusion of this news release.

Strong Operational Performance Despite Ongoing Supply Chain Disruption

"We delivered another strong quarter, with operating results exceeding our expectations, despite ongoing supply chain disruption associated with the global shortage in semiconductors," commented Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the proactive actions taken by our teams, we were able to respond to customer demand by delivering more units than we had anticipated. Aftermarket demand during the quarter was also higher than expected, which helped to partially offset the effects of higher material costs."

In the Environmental Solutions Group, net sales for the second quarter were $281 million, up $67 million, or 31%, compared to the prior-year quarter. In the Safety and Security Systems Group, net sales were $53 million, compared to $56 million in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $38.5 million, up $7.2 million, or 23%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated operating margin for the second quarter was 11.5%, compared to 11.6% in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") for the second quarter was $51.9 million, up $6.5 million, or 14%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.5%, compared to 16.8% last year.

In the Environmental Solutions Group, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $50.6 million, up $9.7 million, or 24%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and its adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.0%, compared to 19.1% last year. In the Safety and Security Systems Group, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $8.7 million, compared to $11.7 million in the prior- year quarter, and its adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.3%, compared to 20.9% last year.

1

Consolidated orders for the second quarter were $361 million, up $159 million, or 79%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated backlog at June 30, 2021 was $437 million, a new record for the Company, and up $133 million, or 44%, from the end of last year.

Financial Position Remains Strong, Providing Flexibility to Invest in Organic Growth, Fund M&A and Return Cash to Stockholders

Net cash of $13 million was provided by operating activities during the second quarter, bringing the total year-to-date operating cash generation to $39 million.

At June 30, 2021, consolidated debt was $224 million, total cash and cash equivalents were $55 million and the Company had $268 million of availability for borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

"Our cash flow so far this year has been strong. During the quarter, we elected to accelerate the timing of certain tax payments in connection with ongoing tax strategies," said Sherman. "With our current financial position, we have significant flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in organic growth initiatives, and return cash to stockholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases."

The Company funded dividends of $5.5 million during the second quarter, reflecting an increased dividend of $0.09 per share, and the Board of Directors recently declared a similar dividend that will be payable in the third quarter.

Outlook

"Demand for our products continues to be high, with our second quarter order intake up 79% compared to the prior year, resulting in a backlog entering the second half of the year which is at a record level," noted Sherman. "The strength of our second quarter earnings, our record backlog and improving aftermarket demand in North America gives us increased confidence in the year. Assuming no significant delays in our receipt of chassis from our suppliers, we are increasing our adjusted EPS* outlook for the year to a new range of $1.78 to $1.90, from the prior range of $1.73 to $1.85. We are also encouraged by the long-term opportunities that infrastructure legislation would create for almost all of our businesses. With our recent capacity expansions, we would be well positioned to meet the associated increase in demand for our products."

CONFERENCE CALL

Federal Signal will host its second quarter conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will last approximately one hour. The call may be accessed over the internet through Federal Signal's website at www.federalsignal.comor by dialing phone number 1-855-327-6837 and entering the pin number 10015761. A replay will be available on Federal Signal's website shortly after the call.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains unaudited financial information and various forward-looking statements as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements regardless of new developments or otherwise. Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those stated. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated government response, economic conditions in various regions, product and price competition, supply chain disruptions, work stoppages, availability and pricing of raw materials, risks associated with acquisitions such as integration of operations and achieving anticipated revenue and cost benefits, foreign currency exchange rate changes, interest rate changes, increased legal expenses and litigation results, legal and regulatory developments and other risks and uncertainties described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: Ian Hudson, Chief Financial Officer, +1-630-954-2000,ihudson@federalsignal.com

  • Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") is a non-GAAP measure, which includes certain adjustments to reported GAAP net income and diluted EPS. When reporting adjusted EPS in 2021, we have made, and would expect to continue to make, certain adjustments to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related expenses, pension-related charges, coronavirus-related expenses and purchase accounting effects, where applicable. In prior years, we have also made adjustments to GAAP net income and diluted EPS for restructuring activity, hearing loss settlement charges and special tax items. Should any similar items occur in 2021, we would also expect to exclude them from the determination of adjusted EPS. However, because of the underlying uncertainty in quantifying amounts which may not yet be known, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EPS outlook to the most applicable GAAP measure is excluded based on the unreasonable efforts exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B).

2

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

(in millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales........................................................................................................

$

334.7

$

270.1

$

613.5

$

556.2

Cost of sales..................................................................................................

253.1

199.8

463.1

411.1

Gross profit....................................................................................................

81.6

70.3

150.4

145.1

Selling, engineering, general and administrative expenses...........................

42.8

37.4

83.6

79.6

Acquisition and integration-relatedexpenses................................................

0.3

0.3

0.5

0.6

Restructuring.................................................................................................

-

1.3

-

1.3

Operating income..........................................................................................

38.5

31.3

66.3

63.6

Interest expense.............................................................................................

1.1

1.8

2.2

3.3

Other (income) expense, net..........................................................................

(0.3)

2.0

(0.8)

2.2

Income before income taxes..........................................................................

37.7

27.5

64.9

58.1

Income tax expense.......................................................................................

8.0

6.1

13.0

13.3

Net income....................................................................................................

$

29.7

$

21.4

$

51.9

$

44.8

Earnings per share:

Basic.......................................................................................................

$

0.49

$

0.36

$

0.85

$

0.74

Diluted....................................................................................................

$

0.48

$

0.35

$

0.84

$

0.73

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic.......................................................................................................

60.9

60.1

60.8

60.3

Diluted....................................................................................................

61.8

61.3

61.8

61.6

Cash dividends declared per common share.................................................

$

0.09

$

0.08

$

0.18

$

0.16

Operating data:

Operating margin...................................................................................

11.5 %

11.6 %

10.8 %

11.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA..................................................................................

$

51.9

$

45.4

$

93.1

$

89.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin.....................................................................

15.5 %

16.8 %

15.2 %

16.1 %

Total orders............................................................................................

$

360.5

$

201.3

$

744.6

$

505.2

Backlog..................................................................................................

436.8

332.7

436.8

332.7

Depreciation and amortization...............................................................

12.6

11.1

24.8

21.9

3

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

(in millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents.............................................................................................................

$

54.5

$

81.7

Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $2.8 and $2.9, respectively.....

148.0

127.0

Inventories.....................................................................................................................................

203.9

185.0

Prepaid expenses and other current assets....................................................................................

21.8

11.8

Total current assets........................................................................................................................

428.2

405.5

Properties and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $144.2 and $136.2, respectively........

112.8

106.9

Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $42.8 and $43.5, respectively........................

119.1

113.3

Operating lease right-of-useassets.......................................................................................................

32.0

21.9

Goodwill...............................................................................................................................................

407.6

394.2

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $37.2 and $31.9, respectively.........................

176.1

153.5

Deferred tax assets...............................................................................................................................

8.6

9.5

Deferred charges and other long-termassets.......................................................................................

4.8

3.8

Long-termassets of discontinued operations.......................................................................................

0.2

0.2

Total assets...........................................................................................................................................

$

1,289.4

$

1,208.8

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations......................................

$

0.6

$

0.2

Accounts payable..........................................................................................................................

70.5

51.6

Customer deposits.........................................................................................................................

16.0

13.3

Accrued liabilities:

Compensation and withholding taxes....................................................................................

27.5

30.3

Current operating lease liabilities..........................................................................................

10.0

8.2

Other current liabilities..........................................................................................................

46.2

44.7

Current liabilities of discontinued operations...............................................................................

0.1

0.1

Total current liabilities..................................................................................................................

170.9

148.4

Long-termborrowings and finance lease obligations..........................................................................

223.0

209.8

Long-termoperating lease liabilities....................................................................................................

23.8

15.5

Long-term pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities...........................................................

51.2

54.0

Deferred tax liabilities..........................................................................................................................

53.7

53.7

Other long-termliabilities....................................................................................................................

20.0

24.5

Long-termliabilities of discontinued operations..................................................................................

0.8

0.8

Total liabilities......................................................................................................................................

543.4

506.7

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock, $1 par value per share, 90.0 shares authorized, 68.7 and 67.8 shares issued,

respectively...................................................................................................................................

68.7

67.8

Capital in excess of par value........................................................................................................

249.6

240.8

Retained earnings..........................................................................................................................

645.9

605.0

Treasury stock, at cost, 7.5 and 7.3 shares, respectively...............................................................

(129.8)

(119.8)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss........................................................................................

(88.4)

(91.7)

Total stockholders' equity.............................................................................................................

746.0

702.1

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity.............................................................................................

$

1,289.4

$

1,208.8

4

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(in millions)

2021

2020

Operating activities:

Net income..............................................................................................................................................

$

51.9

$

44.8

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization.........................................................................................................

24.8

21.9

Stock-basedcompensation expense.................................................................................................

3.8

3.9

Deferred income taxes......................................................................................................................

-

6.0

Changes in operating assets and liabilities.......................................................................................

(41.2)

(11.6)

Net cash provided by operating activities...............................................................................................

39.3

65.0

Investing activities:

Purchases of properties and equipment............................................................................................

(9.3)

(16.3)

Payments for acquisition-related activity, net of cash acquired.......................................................

(52.2)

(6.2)

Proceeds from acquisition-relatedactivity.......................................................................................

-

0.8

Other, net..........................................................................................................................................

0.2

0.5

Net cash used for investing activities......................................................................................................

(61.3)

(21.2)

Financing activities:

Increase in revolving lines of credit, net..........................................................................................

10.0

27.7

Purchases of treasury stock..............................................................................................................

(0.2)

(13.5)

Redemptions of common stock to satisfy withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation

(7.7)

(6.6)

Cash dividends paid to stockholders................................................................................................

(11.0)

(9.7)

Proceeds from stock-basedcompensation activity..........................................................................

3.8

0.5

Other, net..........................................................................................................................................

0.1

0.1

Net cash used for financing activities......................................................................................................

(5.0)

(1.5)

Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents.................................................

(0.2)

(0.3)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents...................................................................................

(27.2)

42.0

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year......................................................................................

81.7

31.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period.............................................................................................

$

54.5

$

73.6

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Federal Signal Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
