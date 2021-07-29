Federal Signal : nbsp;Raises Full-Year Outlook After Reporting 79% Increase in Orders and Record Backlog in Strong Second Quarter
07/29/2021 | 08:39am EDT
EXHIBIT 99.1
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Federal Signal Raises Full-Year Outlook After Reporting 79% Increase in Orders and Record
Backlog in Strong Second Quarter; Expecting Long-Term Benefits From Infrastructure Legislation
Oak Brook, Illinois, July 29, 2021 - Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter Highlights
Net sales of $335 million, up $65 million, or 24%, from last year
Operating income of $38.5 million, up $7.2 million, or 23%, from last year
GAAP EPS of $0.48, up $0.13, or 37%, from last year
Adjusted EPS of $0.50, up $0.08, or 19%, from last year
Orders of $361 million, up $159 million, or 79%, from last year
Record backlog of $437 million, up $133 million, or 44%, from the end of last year
Raising full-year outlook to a new range of $1.78 to $1.90, from the prior range of $1.73 to $1.85
Consolidated net sales for the second quarter were $335 million, up $65 million, or 24%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Net income for the second quarter was $29.7 million, equal to $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $21.4 million, equal to $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.
The Company also reported adjusted net income for the second quarter of $30.6 million, equal to $0.50 per diluted share, compared to $25.8 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The Company is reporting adjusted results to facilitate comparisons of underlying performance on a year-over-year basis. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures is provided at the conclusion of this news release.
"We delivered another strong quarter, with operating results exceeding our expectations, despite ongoing supply chain disruption associated with the global shortage in semiconductors," commented Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the proactive actions taken by our teams, we were able to respond to customer demand by delivering more units than we had anticipated. Aftermarket demand during the quarter was also higher than expected, which helped to partially offset the effects of higher material costs."
In the Environmental Solutions Group, net sales for the second quarter were $281 million, up $67 million, or 31%, compared to the prior-year quarter. In the Safety and Security Systems Group, net sales were $53 million, compared to $56 million in the prior-year quarter.
Consolidated operating income for the second quarter was $38.5 million, up $7.2 million, or 23%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated operating margin for the second quarter was 11.5%, compared to 11.6% in the prior-year quarter.
Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") for the second quarter was $51.9 million, up $6.5 million, or 14%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.5%, compared to 16.8% last year.
In the Environmental Solutions Group, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $50.6 million, up $9.7 million, or 24%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and its adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.0%, compared to 19.1% last year. In the Safety and Security Systems Group, adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $8.7 million, compared to $11.7 million in the prior- year quarter, and its adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.3%, compared to 20.9% last year.
1
Consolidated orders for the second quarter were $361 million, up $159 million, or 79%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated backlog at June 30, 2021 was $437 million, a new record for the Company, and up $133 million, or 44%, from the end of last year.
Financial Position Remains Strong, Providing Flexibility to Invest in Organic Growth, Fund M&A and Return Cash to Stockholders
Net cash of $13 million was provided by operating activities during the second quarter, bringing the total year-to-date operating cash generation to $39 million.
At June 30, 2021, consolidated debt was $224 million, total cash and cash equivalents were $55 million and the Company had $268 million of availability for borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
"Our cash flow so far this year has been strong. During the quarter, we elected to accelerate the timing of certain tax payments in connection with ongoing tax strategies," said Sherman. "With our current financial position, we have significant flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in organic growth initiatives, and return cash to stockholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases."
The Company funded dividends of $5.5 million during the second quarter, reflecting an increased dividend of $0.09 per share, and the Board of Directors recently declared a similar dividend that will be payable in the third quarter.
Outlook
"Demand for our products continues to be high, with our second quarter order intake up 79% compared to the prior year, resulting in a backlog entering the second half of the year which is at a record level," noted Sherman. "The strength of our second quarter earnings, our record backlog and improving aftermarket demand in North America gives us increased confidence in the year. Assuming no significant delays in our receipt of chassis from our suppliers, we are increasing our adjusted EPS* outlook for the year to a new range of $1.78 to $1.90, from the prior range of $1.73 to $1.85. We are also encouraged by the long-term opportunities that infrastructure legislation would create for almost all of our businesses. With our recent capacity expansions, we would be well positioned to meet the associated increase in demand for our products."
CONFERENCE CALL
Federal Signal will host its second quarter conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will last approximately one hour. The call may be accessed over the internet through Federal Signal's website at www.federalsignal.comor by dialing phone number 1-855-327-6837 and entering the pin number 10015761. A replay will be available on Federal Signal's website shortly after the call.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This release contains unaudited financial information and various forward-looking statements as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements regardless of new developments or otherwise. Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those stated. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated government response, economic conditions in various regions, product and price competition, supply chain disruptions, work stoppages, availability and pricing of raw materials, risks associated with acquisitions such as integration of operations and achieving anticipated revenue and cost benefits, foreign currency exchange rate changes, interest rate changes, increased legal expenses and litigation results, legal and regulatory developments and other risks and uncertainties described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contact: Ian Hudson, Chief Financial Officer, +1-630-954-2000,ihudson@federalsignal.com
Adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") is a non-GAAP measure, which includes certain adjustments to reported GAAP net income and diluted EPS. When reporting adjusted EPS in 2021, we have made, and would expect to continue to make, certain adjustments to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related expenses, pension-related charges, coronavirus-related expenses and purchase accounting effects, where applicable. In prior years, we have also made adjustments to GAAP net income and diluted EPS for restructuring activity, hearing loss settlement charges and special tax items. Should any similar items occur in 2021, we would also expect to exclude them from the determination of adjusted EPS. However, because of the underlying uncertainty in quantifying amounts which may not yet be known, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EPS outlook to the most applicable GAAP measure is excluded based on the unreasonable efforts exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B).
2
FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in millions, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales........................................................................................................
$
334.7
$
270.1
$
613.5
$
556.2
Cost of sales..................................................................................................
Federal Signal Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 12:38:09 UTC.