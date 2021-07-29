Federal Signal : nbsp;Raises Full-Year Outlook After Reporting 79% Increase in Orders and Record Backlog in Strong Second Quarter

Consolidated orders for the second quarter were $361 million, up $159 million, or 79%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated backlog at June 30, 2021 was $437 million, a new record for the Company, and up $133 million, or 44%, from the end of last year.

Financial Position Remains Strong, Providing Flexibility to Invest in Organic Growth, Fund M&A and Return Cash to Stockholders

Net cash of $13 million was provided by operating activities during the second quarter, bringing the total year-to-date operating cash generation to $39 million.

At June 30, 2021, consolidated debt was $224 million, total cash and cash equivalents were $55 million and the Company had $268 million of availability for borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

"Our cash flow so far this year has been strong. During the quarter, we elected to accelerate the timing of certain tax payments in connection with ongoing tax strategies," said Sherman. "With our current financial position, we have significant flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions, invest in organic growth initiatives, and return cash to stockholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases."

The Company funded dividends of $5.5 million during the second quarter, reflecting an increased dividend of $0.09 per share, and the Board of Directors recently declared a similar dividend that will be payable in the third quarter.

Outlook

"Demand for our products continues to be high, with our second quarter order intake up 79% compared to the prior year, resulting in a backlog entering the second half of the year which is at a record level," noted Sherman. "The strength of our second quarter earnings, our record backlog and improving aftermarket demand in North America gives us increased confidence in the year. Assuming no significant delays in our receipt of chassis from our suppliers, we are increasing our adjusted EPS* outlook for the year to a new range of $1.78 to $1.90, from the prior range of $1.73 to $1.85. We are also encouraged by the long-term opportunities that infrastructure legislation would create for almost all of our businesses. With our recent capacity expansions, we would be well positioned to meet the associated increase in demand for our products."

Federal Signal will host its second quarter conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains unaudited financial information and various forward-looking statements as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements regardless of new developments or otherwise. Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those stated. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated government response, economic conditions in various regions, product and price competition, supply chain disruptions, work stoppages, availability and pricing of raw materials, risks associated with acquisitions such as integration of operations and achieving anticipated revenue and cost benefits, foreign currency exchange rate changes, interest rate changes, increased legal expenses and litigation results, legal and regulatory developments and other risks and uncertainties described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

