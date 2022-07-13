Log in
Federal Signal to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 27, 2022

07/13/2022 | 08:01am EDT
OAK BROOK, Ill., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, will announce second quarter earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The Company will also host an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time the same day with Jennifer L. Sherman, president and chief executive officer, and Ian A. Hudson, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Investors and analysts may access the webcast at www.federalsignal.com.  The teleconference may be accessed 10 minutes prior to the start by calling 1-855-327-6837 and using conference ID 10019765.  An archived replay of the investor conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes. The replay telephone number is 1-844-512-2921, pin number 10019765.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federal-signal-to-host-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-on-july-27-2022-301585199.html

SOURCE Federal Signal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
