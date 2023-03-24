Federated Hermes earns Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards for fund performance and firmwide results

Federated Investment Management Company, a Federated Hermes subsidiary, received U.S. group award for Mixed Assets

Federated Hermes International Growth Fund recognized for consistently strong risk-adjusted five-year performance relative to peers

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards named Federated Hermes the Best Mixed Assets Large Fund Family Group Over Three Years. Also, Federated Hermes International Growth Fund was recognized as Best International Multi-Cap Growth Fund Over Five Years.

Large fund family groups, designated by having more than $119.9 billion in assets under management as of Nov. 30, 2022, with at least three mixed-asset portfolios were eligible for the group award. Awards recognized risk adjusted returns by decile, with the winners determined by the lowest average decile rank of the three years' Consistent Return measure of the eligible funds per asset class and group. Federated Investment Management Company's mixed-asset funds' average decile rank distinguished it among 26 eligible large fund family groups.

Federated Hermes International Growth Fund (IS class) outperformed 214 fund share classes and 64 portfolios in the International category for the five-year period. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities that are tied economically to countries throughout the world in developed, developing and emerging markets. Martin Schulz, senior portfolio manager and head of Federated Hermes' international equity group, and Calvin Zhang, senior portfolio manager, bring more than 44 years of combined experience to the fund and employ an active trading approach along with a portfolio construction process that results in a diversified portfolio that is flexible to market conditions. The portfolio management team pursues companies with robust and sustainable earnings growth rates, high-quality balance sheets and management teams with clearly defined growth strategies.

"The 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Awards highlight our investment teams' experience navigating market cycles and adherence to consistent, repeatable processes that aim to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns," said John B. Fisher, president and chief executive officer, Federated Advisory Companies. "We address a wide range of client needs with a solutions-based approach utilizing active management across asset classes through independent, specialized investment teams, supported by the scale and infrastructure of our global organization."

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Other classes of shares are available whose performance will vary due to different charges and expenses.

Mutual funds are subject to risks and fluctuate in value.

International investing involves special risks including currency risk, increased volatility, political risks, and differences in auditing and other financial standards. Prices of emerging-market and frontier-market securities can be significantly more volatile than the prices of securities in developed countries, and currency risk and political risks are accentuated in emerging markets.

Due to their relatively high valuations, growth stocks are typically more volatile than value stocks.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss.

Investors should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus containing this and other information, contact us or view the prospectus provided on this website. Please carefully read the summary prospectus or prospectus before investing.

