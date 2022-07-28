Log in
    FHI   US3142111034

FEDERATED HERMES, INC.

(FHI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
35.02 USD   +1.48%
FEDERATED HERMES : reports second quarter 2022 earnings - Form 8-K
PU
FEDERATED HERMES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Earnings Flash (FHI) FEDERATED HERMES Posts Q2 Revenue $366M
MT
Federated Hermes : reports second quarter 2022 earnings - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Federated Hermes, Inc. reports second quarter 2022 earnings
•Q2 2022 earnings per diluted share of $0.64
•Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend
(PITTSBURGH, Pa., July 28, 2022) - Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.64 for Q2 2022, compared to $0.56 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $57.7 million for Q2 2022, compared to $55.9 million for Q2 2021. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2022 EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.31 for the same period in 2021, on YTD 2022 net income of $113.5 million, compared to $130.4 million for the same period in 2021. The results for Q2 2022 and YTD 2022 include net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $20.9 million ($0.10 per diluted share) and $32.6 million ($0.19 per diluted share), respectively, as a result of the reduction in the market value of equity and fixed-income investments.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $631.9 billion at June 30, 2022, down $13.9 billion or 2% from $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $0.8 billion or less than 1% from $631.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Total average managed assets for Q2 2022 were $617.9 billion, down $21.8 billion or 3% from $639.7 billion reported for Q2 2021 and down $29.3 billion or 5% from $647.2 billion for Q1 2022.
"In the first half of 2022, Federated Hermes saw strong sales in dividend-income equity strategies, led by Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "As investors negotiated high inflation, rising interest rates and volatile markets across asset classes, they also sought haven in Federated Hermes' liquidity products."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 8, 2022. During Q2 2022, Federated Hermes purchased 2,877,691 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $89.5 million.
Equity assets were $81.0 billion at June 30, 2022, down $19.5 billion or 19% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $10.7 billion or 12% from $91.7 billion at March 31, 2022. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes International Strategic Value Dividend Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes International Equity Fund and Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS).
Fixed-income assets were $86.3 billion at June 30, 2022, down $4.5 billion or 5% from $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $5.8 billion or 6% from $92.1 billion at March 31, 2022. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2022 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Capital Preservation Fund, Federated Hermes Adjustable Rate Fund, Federated Hermes Conservative Municipal Microshort Fund, Federated Hermes Climate Change High Yield Credit Fund and Federated Hermes Intermediate Municipal Fund.
Alternative/private markets assets were $21.8 billion at June 30, 2022, up $0.8 billion or 4% from $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021 and down $1.3 billion or 6% from $23.1 billion at March 31, 2022.
MEDIA: MEDIA: ANALYSTS:
Ed Costello 412-288-7538 Meghan McAndrew 412-288-8103 Ray Hanley 412-288-1920
Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 2 of 13
Money market assets were $439.7 billion at June 30, 2022, up $9.9 billion or 2% from $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $19.1 billion or 5% from $420.6 billion at March 31, 2022. Money market fund assets were $298.0 billion at June 30, 2022, down $4.0 billion or 1% from $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021 and up $18.5 billion or 7% from $279.5 billion at March 31, 2022.
Financial Summary
Q2 2022 vs. Q2 2021
Revenue increased $55.0 million or 18% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity and money market assets, as well as a change in the mix of average fixed-income assets.
During Q2 2022, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (36% from equity, 14% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $44.5 million or 19% due to increased distribution expenses resulting primarily from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in distribution expense due to lower average managed fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $29.5 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q2 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021.
Income tax provision decreased $16.3 million primarily due to legislation enacted in the U.K. in Q2 2021, increasing the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, resulting in the revaluation of certain net deferred tax liabilities in Q2 2021 (2021 U.K. Tax Legislation).
Q2 2022 vs. Q1 2022
Revenue increased $41.2 million or 13% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average long-term and money market assets.
Operating expenses increased $32.9 million or 14% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by decreased distribution expenses due to lower average managed fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $10.9 million or 93% primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments.
YTD 2022 vs. YTD 2021
Revenue increased $38.6 million or 6% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average equity assets, a decrease in carried interest and performance fees, and a decrease in revenue due to a change in the mix of average money market and fixed-income assets.

Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 3 of 13
For the first half of 2022, Federated Hermes derived 65% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity, 16% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 34% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $41.6 million or 9% primarily due to increased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from lower voluntary yield-related fee waivers partially offset by lower average managed fund assets and a decrease in compensation and related expense.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $43.1 million primarily due to a decrease in the market value of investments in the first six months of 2022 compared to an increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2021.
Income tax provision decreased $23.7 million primarily due to the 2021 U.K. Tax Legislation and lower income before income taxes.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $9.5 million and $85.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $9.0 million and $66.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $0.5 million and $18.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $117.8 million and $200.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $71.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $46.8 million and $68.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
Due to recent increases in the yields of securities held by money market portfolios, the net negative pre-tax impact of the voluntary yield-related fee waivers has been nearly eliminated. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 29, 2022. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-545-0523 (domestic) or 973-528-0016 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 29, 2022. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 45935. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.comfor one year.


Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 4 of 13
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $631.9 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers2. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 9th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.
###
1) As of June 30, 2022.
2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), June 30, 2022. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q1 2022.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.


Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 5 of 13
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended % Change Q2 2021 to Q2 2022 Quarter Ended % Change Q1 2022 to Q2 2022
June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2022
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net $ 258,043 $ 214,289 20 % $ 232,994 11 %
Administrative service fees, net-affiliates 70,182 77,750 (10) 73,507 (5)
Other service fees, net 37,783 19,001 99 18,263 107
Total Revenue 366,008 311,040 18 324,764 13
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related 128,086 132,769 (4) 133,965 (4)
Distribution 84,243 38,115 121 48,562 73
Systems and communications 18,446 18,954 (3) 19,494 (5)
Professional service fees 13,976 15,122 (8) 13,468 4
Office and occupancy 10,512 11,082 (5) 11,322 (7)
Advertising and promotional 4,736 4,623 2 2,732 73
Travel and related 3,328 898 271 1,795 85
Other 10,363 7,668 35 9,477 9
Total Operating Expenses 273,690 229,231 19 240,815 14
Operating Income 92,318 81,809 13 83,949 10
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net (19,308) 7,393 (361) (10,602) (82)
Debt expense (3,350) (346) NM (1,222) 174
Other, net (13) (184) 93 83 (116)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (22,671) 6,863 (430) (11,741) (93)
Income before income taxes 69,647 88,672 (21) 72,208 (4)
Income tax provision 18,889 35,193 (46) 17,611 7
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 50,758 53,479 (5) 54,597 (7)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (6,899) (2,405) (187) (1,266) (445)
Net Income $ 57,657 $ 55,884 3 % $ 55,863 3 %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic $ 0.64 $ 0.57 12 % $ 0.61 5 %
Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.56 14 % $ 0.61 5 %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted 85,373 93,964 88,050
Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.27
1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.2 million, $2.4 million and $2.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2022, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021 excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 6 of 13
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 % Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net $ 491,037 $ 461,978 6 %
Administrative service fees, net-affiliates 143,689 152,051 (5)
Other service fees, net 56,046 38,184 47
Total Revenue 690,772 652,213 6
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related 262,051 276,389 (5)
Distribution 132,804 82,504 61
Systems and communications 37,940 37,549 1
Professional service fees 27,444 29,759 (8)
Office and occupancy 21,835 22,322 (2)
Advertising and promotional 7,468 7,447 0
Travel and related 5,123 1,195 329
Other 19,840 15,761 26
Total Operating Expenses 514,505 472,926 9
Operating Income 176,267 179,287 (2)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net (29,909) 9,404 (418)
Debt expense (4,571) (837) 446
Other, net 68 161 (58)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (34,412) 8,728 (494)
Income before income taxes 141,855 188,015 (25)
Income tax provision 36,500 60,190 (39)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 105,355 127,825 (18)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (8,165) (2,543) (221)
Net Income $ 113,520 $ 130,368 (13) %
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.32 (6) %
Diluted $ 1.24 $ 1.31 (5) %
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted 86,706 94,588
Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.54 $ 0.54
1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.8 million and $5.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the six months ended June 30, 2021.


Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 7 of 13
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands) June 30, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021
Assets
Cash and other investments $ 429,767 $ 426,674
Other current assets 131,636 132,773
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,217,991 1,270,080
Other long-term assets 172,523 188,660
Total Assets $ 1,951,917 $ 2,018,187
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities $ 207,147 $ 270,707
Long-term debt 397,448 223,350
Other long-term liabilities 324,698 346,911
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 54,731 63,202
Equity excluding treasury stock 1,652,179 1,652,481
Treasury stock (684,286) (538,464)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,951,917 $ 2,018,187

Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 8 of 13
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Equity
Beginning assets $ 91,676 $ 96,716 $ 96,170 $ 96,716 $ 91,788
Sales1
6,595 6,992 5,366 13,587 13,126
Redemptions1
(7,564) (7,070) (6,784) (14,634) (13,948)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(969) (78) (1,418) (1,047) (822)
Net exchanges 20 (174) 8 (154) 40
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,199) (454) 171 (1,653) (424)
Market gains and (losses)3
(8,540) (4,334) 5,575 (12,874) 9,924
Ending assets $ 80,988 $ 91,676 $ 100,506 $ 80,988 $ 100,506
Fixed Income
Beginning assets $ 92,146 $ 97,550 $ 86,464 $ 97,550 $ 84,277
Sales1
6,991 7,424 10,584 14,415 21,771
Redemptions1
(8,950) (9,437) (7,418) (18,387) (15,702)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(1,959) (2,013) 3,166 (3,972) 6,069
Net exchanges (51) 146 (7) 95 (51)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(225) (104) 25 (329) (35)
Market gains and (losses)3
(3,658) (3,433) 1,153 (7,091) 541
Ending assets $ 86,253 $ 92,146 $ 90,801 $ 86,253 $ 90,801
Alternative/Private Markets
Beginning assets $ 23,109 $ 22,920 $ 19,301 $ 22,920 $ 19,084
Sales1
1,116 644 1,330 1,760 1,808
Redemptions1
(1,091) (505) (546) (1,596) (1,177)
Net sales (redemptions)1
25 139 784 164 631
Net exchanges 4 0 (1) 4 (2)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,555) (637) 54 (2,192) 193
Market gains and (losses)3
202 687 824 889 1,056
Ending assets $ 21,785 $ 23,109 $ 20,962 $ 21,785 $ 20,962
Multi-asset
Beginning assets $ 3,555 $ 3,780 $ 3,981 $ 3,780 $ 3,948
Sales1
43 74 88 117 155
Redemptions1
(143) (132) (544) (275) (714)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(100) (58) (456) (158) (559)
Net exchanges 1 5 14 6 19
Impact of foreign exchange2
0 0 0 0 (1)
Market gains and (losses)3
(321) (172) 160 (493) 292
Ending assets $ 3,135 $ 3,555 $ 3,699 $ 3,135 $ 3,699
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets $ 210,486 $ 220,966 $ 205,916 $ 220,966 $ 199,097
Sales1
14,745 15,134 17,368 29,879 36,860
Redemptions1
(17,748) (17,144) (15,292) (34,892) (31,541)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(3,003) (2,010) 2,076 (5,013) 5,319
Net exchanges (26) (23) 14 (49) 6
Impact of foreign exchange2
(2,979) (1,195) 250 (4,174) (267)
Market gains and (losses)3
(12,317) (7,252) 7,712 (19,569) 11,813
Ending assets $ 192,161 $ 210,486 $ 215,968 $ 192,161 $ 215,968
1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.


Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 9 of 13
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2022
Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds.
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets $ 51,890 $ 39,786 $ 54,830 $ 37,316 $ 14,847 $ 8,262 $ 3,401 $ 154 $ 124,968 $ 85,518
Sales 3,669 2,926 4,326 2,665 705 411 43 0 8,743 6,002
Redemptions (3,971) (3,593) (8,134) (816) (749) (342) (139) (4) (12,993) (4,755)
Net sales (redemptions) (302) (667) (3,808) 1,849 (44) 69 (96) (4) (4,250) 1,247
Net exchanges 20 0 (52) 1 4 0 1 0 (27) 1
Impact of foreign exchange2
(678) (521) (169) (56) (980) (575) 0 0 (1,827) (1,152)
Market gains and (losses)3
(6,723) (1,817) (2,586) (1,072) 84 118 (305) (16) (9,530) (2,787)
Ending assets $ 44,207 $ 36,781 $ 48,215 $ 38,038 $ 13,911 $ 7,874 $ 3,001 $ 134 $ 109,334 $ 82,827
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022
Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets $ 57,036 $ 39,680 $ 59,862 $ 37,688 $ 14,788 $ 8,132 $ 3,608 $ 172 $ 135,294 $ 85,672
Sales 7,629 5,958 9,755 4,660 1,100 660 116 1 18,600 11,279
Redemptions (8,089) (6,545) (16,556) (1,831) (1,185) (411) (267) (8) (26,097) (8,795)
Net sales (redemptions) (460) (587) (6,801) 2,829 (85) 249 (151) (7) (7,497) 2,484
Net exchanges (154) 0 96 (1) 4 0 6 0 (48) (1)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(968) (685) (248) (81) (1,377) (815) 0 0 (2,593) (1,581)
Market gains and (losses)3
(11,247) (1,627) (4,694) (2,397) 581 308 (462) (31) (15,822) (3,747)
Ending assets $ 44,207 $ 36,781 $ 48,215 $ 38,038 $ 13,911 $ 7,874 $ 3,001 $ 134 $ 109,334 $ 82,827
1)Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.


Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 10 of 13

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets $ 124,968 $ 135,294 $ 128,376 $ 135,294 $ 123,713
Sales 8,743 9,857 12,639 18,600 27,892
Redemptions (12,993) (13,104) (10,936) (26,097) (22,711)
Net sales (redemptions) (4,250) (3,247) 1,703 (7,497) 5,181
Net exchanges (27) (21) 12 (48) (400)
Impact of foreign exchange1
(1,827) (766) 138 (2,593) (79)
Market gains and (losses)2
(9,530) (6,292) 4,932 (15,822) 6,746
Ending assets $ 109,334 $ 124,968 $ 135,161 $ 109,334 $ 135,161
Total Separate Account Assets3
Beginning assets $ 85,518 $ 85,672 $ 77,540 $ 85,672 $ 75,384
Sales4
6,002 5,277 4,729 11,279 8,968
Redemptions4
(4,755) (4,040) (4,356) (8,795) (8,830)
Net sales (redemptions)4
1,247 1,237 373 2,484 138
Net exchanges 1 (2) 2 (1) 406
Impact of foreign exchange1
(1,152) (429) 112 (1,581) (188)
Market gains and (losses)2
(2,787) (960) 2,780 (3,747) 5,067
Ending assets $ 82,827 $ 85,518 $ 80,807 $ 82,827 $ 80,807
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets $ 210,486 $ 220,966 $ 205,916 $ 220,966 $ 199,097
Sales4
14,745 15,134 17,368 29,879 36,860
Redemptions4
(17,748) (17,144) (15,292) (34,892) (31,541)
Net sales (redemptions)4
(3,003) (2,010) 2,076 (5,013) 5,319
Net exchanges (26) (23) 14 (49) 6
Impact of foreign exchange1
(2,979) (1,195) 250 (4,174) (267)
Market gains and (losses)2
(12,317) (7,252) 7,712 (19,569) 11,813
Ending assets $ 192,161 $ 210,486 $ 215,968 $ 192,161 $ 215,968
1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.




Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 11 of 13
Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions)
June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity $ 80,988 $ 91,676 $ 96,716 $ 97,425 $ 100,506
Fixed-income 86,253 92,146 97,550 97,226 90,801
Alternative / private markets 21,785 23,109 22,920 22,064 20,962
Multi-asset 3,135 3,555 3,780 3,692 3,699
Total long-term assets 192,161 210,486 220,966 220,407 215,968
Money market 439,697 420,596 447,907 413,713 429,804
Total Managed Assets $ 631,858 $ 631,082 $ 668,873 $ 634,120 $ 645,772
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity $ 44,207 $ 51,890 $ 57,036 $ 58,218 $ 59,933
Fixed-income 48,215 54,830 59,862 60,262 58,486
Alternative / private markets 13,911 14,847 14,788 14,299 13,225
Multi-asset 3,001 3,401 3,608 3,518 3,517
Total long-term assets 109,334 124,968 135,294 136,297 135,161
Money market 298,031 279,514 312,834 292,311 301,971
Total Fund Assets $ 407,365 $ 404,482 $ 448,128 $ 428,608 $ 437,132
Separate Accounts:
Equity $ 36,781 $ 39,786 $ 39,680 $ 39,207 $ 40,573
Fixed-income 38,038 37,316 37,688 36,964 32,315
Alternative / private markets 7,874 8,262 8,132 7,765 7,737
Multi-asset 134 154 172 174 182
Total long-term assets 82,827 85,518 85,672 84,110 80,807
Money market 141,666 141,082 135,073 121,402 127,833
Total Separate Account Assets $ 224,493 $ 226,600 $ 220,745 $ 205,512 $ 208,640
Total Managed Assets $ 631,858 $ 631,082 $ 668,873 $ 634,120 $ 645,772

Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 12 of 13
Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity $ 85,785 $ 92,034 $ 97,751 $ 100,076 $ 99,165
Fixed-income 88,740 95,475 97,229 93,685 88,405
Alternative / private markets 22,230 22,848 22,243 21,446 20,047
Multi-asset 3,337 3,621 3,763 3,713 4,067
Total long-term assets 200,092 213,978 220,986 218,920 211,684
Money market 417,778 433,254 419,392 414,141 427,993
Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 617,870 $ 647,232 $ 640,378 $ 633,061 $ 639,677
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity $ 47,504 $ 52,419 $ 58,290 $ 59,918 $ 58,662
Fixed-income 51,173 57,413 60,339 59,618 57,006
Alternative / private markets 14,297 14,746 14,419 13,704 12,703
Multi-asset 3,193 3,460 3,590 3,533 3,880
Total long-term assets 116,167 128,038 136,638 136,773 132,251
Money market 275,631 291,157 294,618 289,566 301,990
Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 391,798 $ 419,195 $ 431,256 $ 426,339 $ 434,241
Separate Accounts:
Equity $ 38,281 $ 39,615 $ 39,461 $ 40,158 $ 40,503
Fixed-income 37,567 38,062 36,890 34,067 31,399
Alternative / private markets 7,933 8,102 7,824 7,742 7,344
Multi-asset 144 161 173 180 187
Total long-term assets 83,925 85,940 84,348 82,147 79,433
Money market 142,147 142,097 124,774 124,575 126,003
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 226,072 $ 228,037 $ 209,122 $ 206,722 $ 205,436
Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 617,870 $ 647,232 $ 640,378 $ 633,061 $ 639,677


Federated Hermes reports Q2 2022 earnings
Page 13 of 13
Unaudited Average Managed Assets Six Months Ended
(in millions) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021
By Asset Class
Equity $ 88,910 $ 97,166
Fixed-income 92,108 87,671
Alternative / private markets 22,539 19,663
Multi-asset 3,479 4,021
Total long-term assets 207,036 208,521
Money market 425,516 420,357
Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 632,552 $ 628,878
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity $ 49,962 $ 57,747
Fixed-income 54,293 56,210
Alternative / private markets 14,521 12,471
Multi-asset 3,326 3,832
Total long-term assets 122,102 130,260
Money market 283,394 295,197
Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 405,496 $ 425,457
Separate Accounts:
Equity $ 38,948 $ 39,419
Fixed-income 37,815 31,461
Alternative / private markets 8,018 7,192
Multi-asset 153 189
Total long-term assets 84,934 78,261
Money market 142,122 125,160
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 227,056 $ 203,421
Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 632,552 $ 628,878


Disclaimer

Federated Hermes Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:19:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
