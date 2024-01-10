PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share Record Date: Jan. 23, 2024 Ex-Dividend Date: Jan. 22, 2024 Payable Date: Feb. 1, 2024 Amount Change From Previous Month $0.0350 $0.0000

Effective Jan. 1, 2024, John Carson joined the Board of Trustees of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund, replacing John Collins, who retired. Carson serves as chief executive officer for NorthStar Asset Management Company. Previously, Carson was a vice president at the Glenmede Trust Company. He also served as a managing director at Oppenheimer & Company and spent more than a decade with Bank of America/Merrill Lynch as a director of institutional sales. Earlier on, Carson held similar positions for Wertheim Schroder/Schroders PLC and Drexel Burnham Lambert. Carson earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $715.0 billion in assets under management, as of Sept. 30, 2023. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

