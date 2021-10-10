Log in
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : Grinding it out

10/10/2021 | 03:02am EDT
Views are as of the date above and are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors. These views should not be construed as a recommendation for any specific security or sector.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Alpha measures the excess returns of a fund relative to the return of a benchmark index.

Bond prices are sensitive to changes in interest rates, and a rise in interest rates can cause a decline in their prices.

Bond credit ratings measure the risk that a security will default. Credit ratings of A or better are considered to be high credit quality; credit ratings of BBB are good credit quality and the lowest category of investment grade; credit ratings of BB and below are lower-rated securities; and credit ratings of CCC or below have high default risk.

Diversification and asset allocation do not assure a profit nor protect against loss.

Duration is a measure of a security's price sensitivity to changes in interest rates. Securities with longer durations are more sensitive to changes in interest rates than securities of shorter durations.

High-yield, lower-rated securities generally entail greater market, credit/default and liquidity risk and may be more volatile than investment-grade securities. For example, their prices are more volatile, economic downturns and financial setbacks may affect their prices more negatively, and their trading market may be more limited.

International investing involves special risks including currency risk, increased volatility, political risks, and differences in auditing and other financial standards. Prices of emerging-market and frontier-market securities can be significantly more volatile than the prices of securities in developed countries, and currency risk and political risks are accentuated in emerging markets.

Municipal bond income may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT) and state and local taxes.

Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index: A measure of inflation at the consumer level.

S&P Municipal Bond Index (formerly S&P/Investortools Municipal Bond Index): Is a broad, comprehensive, market value-weighted index composed of approximately 55,000 bond issues that are exempt from U.S. federal income taxes or subject to the alternative minimum tax (AMT).

The S&P Municipal Bond High-Yield Index consists of bonds in the S&P Municipal Bond Index that are not rated or are rated below investment grade.

Standard deviation is a historical measure of the variability of returns relative to the average annual return. A higher number indicates higher overall volatility.

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index is a composite, forward-looking index derived from a monthly survey of U.S. businesses.

The Markit PMI is a gauge of manufacturing activity in a country.

Yield Curve: Graph showing the comparative yields of securities in a particular class according to maturity. Securities on the long end of the yield curve have longer maturities.

Federated Investment Management Company

1084553516

Disclaimer

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 07:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11,2 M - -
Net income 2020 8,68 M - -
Net Debt 2020 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 4,24%
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
EV / Sales 2019 23,1x
EV / Sales 2020 25,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Christopher Donahue President & Trustee
Stephen van Meter Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Maureen E. Lally-Green Independent Trustee
John T. Collins Independent Trustee
P. Jerome Richey Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND1.62%173
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION23.09%9 354
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.37.68%6 501
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND21.60%4 386
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION48.98%3 136
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.12.02%2 700