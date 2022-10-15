Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-10-14 pm EDT
10.14 USD   -0.39%
10/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
10/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Tax-Free Dividend, Payable on November 1, 2022
CI
10/03Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : D.i.y.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : Last man standing

10/15/2022 | 06:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

00:00

Question: What's the outlook for dividends through the rest of the year?

00:08

Michael Tucker: The outlook for dividends in 2022 continues to be pretty stable overall. We've gotten off to a good start this year. Despite all the issues going on with respect to the markets and heightened volatility and spiking interest rate and trade tensions, within the high dividends area in general, it's been pretty much business as usual. Those core income-oriented sectors have continued to pay low, mid-single digit dividend growth. Now, there's certainly been some challenges. Inflation is one. Inflation's been a challenge for both consumers and businesses alike. But with respect to those more income-oriented sectors, they tend to be focused more on those essential type purchases. And historically what you've seen is they've been able to pass through price, and that's been the case in 2022 as well, and we expect that to continue through the end of the year.

Disclaimer

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 10:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
10/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
10/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Tax-Free Dividend, Payable on N..
CI
10/03Federated Hermes Premier Municipal I : D.i.y.
PU
09/15Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fu..
PR
09/12Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
09/12Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend, Payable on October 3,..
CI
08/22Federated Hermes Premier Municipal I : Summer's almost over
PU
08/15Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fu..
PR
08/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
08/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend, Payable on Sept. 1, 2..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 9,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 117 M 117 M -
EV / Sales 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales 2021 27,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Christopher Donahue President & Trustee
Stephen van Meter Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Robert John Ostrowski Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Maureen E. Lally-Green Independent Trustee
John T. Collins Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND-32.53%117
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-16.47%8 946
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-14.61%5 078
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-12.80%3 509
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-9.08%3 403
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-18.51%3 226