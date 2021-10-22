Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : Lots to worry about ... fueling the bull forward

Of late, the always present bull-market worry list (a Wall of Worry is the fuel that feeds all bulls) seems longer than usual. Even optimists like ourselves sometimes have our dark moments-or worries that seem worse than most. As we've now powered through our longstanding 4,500 500 forecast, marching in step toward our more recent upwardly revised 4,800 year-end target, now seems like a good time to run through the worry list and see which if any could prove fatal. And more importantly, to check for potential milestones on the horizon that could lift us out of our constructive stance toward greater caution-or maybe even full retreat.

Worry 1: Delta+ For nearly two years now, the Covid-19 virus has been full-out at the head of the worry list, and rightfully so. Even at this stage, where the world economy has proven its resiliency to carry on through Covid and its second, third and fourth waves, its ability to upend the market, or at least the more cyclical end of the market where we continue to recommend overweights, remains ever present. The newest one, even as the delta outbreak fades, is called "Delta +." So, we continue to monitor the virus numbers, and equally the reaction to them. Our observation is that each renewed outbreak or variant is both less deadly and importantly less disruptive to the economy's growth, and we expect this trend to continue. A combination of rising herd immunities through both vaccinations and infections, improved diagnoses and treatment options, and growing public confidence in those options, will in our mind prove a steady favorable breeze at our backs as we move through the remainder of this year and all of next. For markets, from "worrisome" to "less worrisome" is a positive.

When we add all this up, we think the outlook for stocks remains quite constructive, and have kept in place our recently upwardly revised price targets of 4,800 and 5,300 for this year and next. And given our ongoing worries that inflation will be stronger for longer than most think it will, we are keeping our portfolios tilted toward more cyclical names with the pricing power to hang onto much of the revenue gains they are and will be seeing from nominal growth in the high single digits. More broadly, we have focused all our active portfolios toward companies with pricing power built into their economic models, which by the way includes many of the names we own in our more growth-oriented portfolios. The reason we are only neutral weighted in growth stocks is that in the environment ahead, we see further rises in bond yields as inevitable. So, though the long-duration growth names should do fine fundamentally, rising discount rates in the form of the 10-year Treasury yield could continue to pressure their valuations. This could cause them to lag the market, but hardly to crash it.

So, plenty to worry about out there. Good news for the bull.