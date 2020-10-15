Log in
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

10/15/2020

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Sept. 30, 2020, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $628.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 162 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

