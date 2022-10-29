Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
  News
  Summary
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-10-28 pm EDT
9.750 USD   -0.61%
06:29aFederated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : Prepare for landing
PU
10/17Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
PR
10/15Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : Last man standing
PU
Summary 
Summary

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : Prepare for landing

10/29/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Views are as of the date above and are subject to change based on market conditions and other factors. These views should not be construed as a recommendation for any specific security or sector.

Phillips curve: An economic model that portrays an inverse relationship between the level of unemployment and inflation on an historical basis but has come under doubt in recent decades.

Due to their relatively high valuations, growth stocks are typically more volatile than value stocks.

Value stocks tend to have higher dividends and thus have a higher income-related component in their total return than growth stocks. Value stocks also may lag growth stocks in performance at times, particularly in late stages of a market advance.

There are no guarantees that dividend paying stocks will continue to pay dividends. In addition, dividend paying stocks may not experience the same capital appreciation potential as non-divided paying stocks.

Beta analyzes the market risk of a fund by showing how responsive the fund is to the market. The beta of the market is 1.00. Accordingly, a fund with a 1.10 beta is expected to perform 10% better than the market in up markets and 10% worse in down markets. Usually the higher betas represent riskier investments.

Price-Earnings Ratio is a valuation ratio of a company's current share price compared to its per-share earnings.

Federated Advisory Services Company

160489413

Disclaimer

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2022 10:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 9,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,0x
Yield 2021 4,25%
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales 2021 27,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Duration : Period :
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Christopher Donahue President & Trustee
Stephen van Meter Chief Compliance Officer & Senior VP
Robert John Ostrowski Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Maureen E. Lally-Green Independent Trustee
John T. Collins Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND-35.13%112
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-7.50%9 962
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-8.64%5 433
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-5.78%3 917
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.23%3 781
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.71%3 125