Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

12/10/2021 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share      

Record Date:

Dec. 23, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date:

Dec. 22, 2021

Payable Date:

Jan. 3, 2022


Amount

Change From
Previous Month

 

$0.054

$ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

                                                                                                                                                                 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-301442232.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
09:16aFederated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
12/01FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Continuity is critical
PU
11/23FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : There's a reason it's called the 'Wall of Worry'
PU
11/11Inflation isn't killing the bull ... yet
PU
11/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
11/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend, Payable on December 1..
CI
11/01A familiar course
PU
10/22FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Lots to worry about ... fueling the bull forward
PU
10/15FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Month-end portfolio data now available for Federate..
PR
10/11FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : declares dividend
PR
More news