    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:30:47 2023-04-10 am EDT
10.80 USD   +0.42%
09:05aFederated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
04/08Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : The beginning of the end, or the end of the beginning?
PU
04/05Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : One Fed, two jobs
PU
Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

04/10/2023 | 09:05am EDT
PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share 






Record Date:

April 21, 2023


Ex-Dividend Date:

April 20, 2023


Payable Date:

May 2, 2023



Amount

Change From
Previous Month

$0.0385

$ 0.000



Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-301793208.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
