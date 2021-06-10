Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund : declares dividend

06/10/2021 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share



Record Date:

June 23, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date:

June 22, 2021

Payable Date:

July 1, 2021


Amount

Change From
Previous Month

$0.054

$ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $625.0 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-declares-dividend-301310079.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
09:01aFEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : declares dividend
PR
06/08FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : What's (not) up with long-term yields?
PU
05/21FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Constructive on equities
PU
05/20FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Whistling past the inflation graveyard
PU
05/17FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Month-end portfolio data now available fo..
PR
05/10FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : declares dividend
PR
04/27FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Enter the stock picker
PU
04/27FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Quarter 1 Holdings
PU
04/15FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Month-end portfolio data now available fo..
PR
04/12FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : declares dividend
PR
More news