  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
  News
  Summary
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

12/15/2021 | 02:50pm EST
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Nov. 30, 2021, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-301445797.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


