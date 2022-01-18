Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

01/18/2022 | 01:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Dec. 31, 2021, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-301463085.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
01:41pMonth-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fu..
PR
01/12FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : The hits keep coming
PU
01/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.054 a Share..
MT
01/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
01/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Tax-Free Dividend, Payable on F..
CI
01/04BASE-CASE FORECAST : Solid, though more muted, gains ahead
PU
2021FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Volatility on the horizon
PU
2021Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fu..
PR
2021Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
2021Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend, Payable on January 3,..
CI
More news