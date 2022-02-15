Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

02/15/2022 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of Jan. 31, 2022, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. 

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $668.9 billion in assets under management. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. At Federated Hermes, responsibility is central to our client relationships, our long-term perspective and our fiduciary mindset. It's part of our heritage and the foundation of our future. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-301482662.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND
09:20aMonth-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fu..
PR
02/10FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : What's a fixed-income investor to do?
PU
02/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
02/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend, Payable on March 1, 2..
CI
02/02Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Reports Earnings Results for the Full Ye..
CI
02/02FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : Ready, set...
PU
01/28Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Reports Annual Earnings
PR
01/18Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fu..
PR
01/12FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL I : The hits keep coming
PU
01/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Keeps Monthly Dividend at $0.054 a Share..
MT
More news