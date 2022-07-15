Log in
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

07/15/2022 | 09:08am EDT
PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of June 30, 2022, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $631.1 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2022. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has nearly 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-301587431.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
