  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMN   US31423P1084

FEDERATED HERMES PREMIER MUNICIPAL INCOME FUND

(FMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-12 pm EDT
10.74 USD    0.00%
09:01aMonth-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund
PR
05/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend
PR
05/10Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend, Payable on June 1, 2023
CI
Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

05/15/2023 | 09:01am EDT
PITTSBURGH, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) as of April 30, 2023, is now available in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com. To order hard copies of this data or to be placed on a mailing list, call 800-245-0242 x5587538, email CEinfo@federatedinv.com or write to Federated Hermes, 1001 Liberty Avenue, Floor 23, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $701.0 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2023. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com .

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-federated-hermes-premier-municipal-income-fund-301824590.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
