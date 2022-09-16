Advanced search
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
15:49 16/09/2022 BST
157.40 USD   -23.17%
03:26pFedEx Down Over 23%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pTRENDING : FedEx 1Q Results to Be Below Previous Expectations
DJ
03:17pAWARD WINNING FIRM LABATON SUCHAROW INVESTIGATING FEDEX CORP (NYSE : Fdx)
BU
Award Winning Firm Labaton Sucharow Investigating FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX)

09/16/2022 | 03:17pm BST
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating FedEx (NYSE: FDX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, FedEx released preliminary first quarter financial results and said they are shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business.

The company warned it will likely miss Wall Street's profit target for its fiscal first quarter that ended Aug. 31 and said it expects business conditions to further weaken in the current quarter amid weaker global volume. Its stock fell more than 20% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

If you currently own stock or options in FedEx Corp. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2022
