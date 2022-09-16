Award Winning Firm Labaton Sucharow Investigating FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX)

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating FedEx (NYSE: FDX) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, FedEx released preliminary first quarter financial results and said they are shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business.

The company warned it will likely miss Wall Street's profit target for its fiscal first quarter that ended Aug. 31 and said it expects business conditions to further weaken in the current quarter amid weaker global volume. Its stock fell more than 20% in after-hours trading following the announcement.

If you currently own stock or options in FedEx Corp. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

