    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:11 2022-06-16 pm EDT
225.40 USD   -3.17%
02:18pBrie Carere named Chief Customer Officer of FedEx
BU
09:52aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A central bank bonanza
05:46aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Asos, Fedex, Nike, Roblox, Boeing...
Brie Carere named Chief Customer Officer of FedEx

06/16/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
New role reflects enhanced focus on the complete customer experience; Carere also named co-President and co-CEO of FedEx Services

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has promoted Brie Carere, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, to be the company’s first Chief Customer Officer. She also was named co-President and co-CEO of FedEx Services, a role she will share with Rob Carter, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005868/en/

Brie Carere Named FedEx Chief Customer Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

Brie Carere Named FedEx Chief Customer Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

As Chief Customer Officer, Carere will bring the strategy, sales, product development, digital experience, marketing, communications, customer experience, revenue management, and FedEx Office retail teams under one function. This new alignment will support a strategy that focuses on a complete end-to-end customer experience with an emphasis on digital innovation.

“FedEx is a customer-centric brand, and the strategic alignment of these functions will help us deliver even better experiences,” said Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx. “For the past four years, Brie has been responsible for the commercial strategy and revenue growth for the company, delivering exceptional results. Her drive, creativity, and passion for the customer make her a perfect fit for this new role.”

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do at FedEx,” Carere said. “Now we will have an even stronger focus on innovating and changing what’s possible on their behalf. I am fortunate to lead a world class team, and together we will create an industry leading end-to-end customer experience.”

As co-President and co-CEO of FedEx Services, Carere will work with Carter in leading the division that provides strategic and technological support to the FedEx operating companies.

Since joining FedEx in 2001, Carere has gained broad experience across every aspect of marketing, with a consistent focus on improving the customer experience globally. Most recently, Carere served as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, leading an organization of more than 10,000 team members across multiple FedEx operating companies and overseeing the company’s global marketing strategy, including communications, advertising, brand and reputation, product and business development, innovation, e-commerce, retail marketing, digital access, customer experience, and global pricing. Read more about Carere here.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $92 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively, and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its nearly 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards, and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 93 495 M - -
Net income 2022 5 035 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 833 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 1,26%
Capitalization 60 332 M 60 332 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float 75,2%
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief technology Officer & Vice President
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-11.09%60 332
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-17.94%153 678
DEUTSCHE POST AG-37.52%44 759
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-27.06%16 431
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-17.97%10 437
AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K.S.C.P.15.56%7 465