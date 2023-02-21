Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:40:26 2023-02-21 pm EST
205.04 USD   -2.50%
12:38pFedex exec says at some point macro environment will be supporti…
RE
12:32pFedex ceo says co increasing return on invested capital…
RE
12:29pFedex ceo says co moving quickly to drive structural improvement…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FEDEX CEO SAYS CO MOVING QUICKLY TO DRIVE STRUCTURAL IMPROVEMENT…

02/21/2023 | 12:29pm EST
FEDEX CEO SAYS CO MOVING QUICKLY TO DRIVE STRUCTURAL IMPROVEMENTS IN EXPRESS BUSINESS


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 91 956 M - -
Net income 2023 3 409 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 53 079 M 53 079 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 210,30 $
Average target price 199,46 $
Spread / Average Target -5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION21.42%53 079
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.5.39%158 462
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.26%52 674
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.20%17 728
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.14.48%9 870
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD11.69%6 297