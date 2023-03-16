Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
FedEx Corporation
News
Summary
FDX
US31428X1063
FEDEX CORPORATION
(FDX)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00:02 2023-03-16 pm EDT
204.05
USD
+4.48%
06:20p
Stocks to Watch: FedEx, Enzo Biochem, United States Steel
DJ
06:03p
Fedex corp exec says express parked nine planes in q3 2023 and w…
RE
05:59p
Fedex corp exec says express unit will realize greater savings f…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
FEDEX CORP CEO SAYS CO IS RECONFIGURING EXPRESS AIR NETWORK TO P…
03/16/2023 | 05:46pm EDT
FEDEX CORP CEO SAYS CO IS RECONFIGURING EXPRESS AIR NETWORK TO PHASE OUT MD11S
© Reuters 2023
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
06:20p
Stocks to Watch: FedEx, Enzo Biochem, United States Steel
DJ
06:03p
Fedex corp exec says express parked nine planes in q3 2023 and w…
RE
05:59p
Fedex corp exec says express unit will realize greater savings f…
RE
05:57p
Fedex corp exec says expects market conditions to continue to ne…
RE
05:46p
Fedex corp ceo says co is reconfiguring express air network to p…
RE
05:44p
Fedex corp ceo says plan to temporarily park additional aircraft…
RE
05:43p
Fedex corp ceo says on track to deliver $4 billion of permanent…
RE
05:41p
Fedex corp ceo says expects u.s. headcount to be down roughly 25…
RE
05:37p
Fedex corp ceo - we are focused on running our business more ef…
RE
05:36p
Fedex corp ceo - we expect to see sequential progress in the fou…
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
10:09a
Stifel Upgrades FedEx to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $222 From $171
MT
06:11a
Analyst recommendations: Centene, FedEx, Foot Locker, Motorola....
03/13
BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on FedEx to $210 From $180, Maintains Market Perform R..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
92 024 M
-
-
Net income 2023
3 408 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
16 775 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
15,3x
Yield 2023
2,25%
Capitalization
51 502 M
51 502 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
0,74x
EV / Sales 2024
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
446 000
Free-Float
77,5%
More Financials
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
204,05 $
Average target price
210,42 $
Spread / Average Target
3,12%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith
Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter
Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION
12.76%
49 293
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.
6.05%
158 317
DEUTSCHE POST AG
12.68%
50 336
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.
1.70%
16 318
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
3.22%
8 994
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD
6.18%
6 059
More Results
