  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-16 pm EDT
204.05 USD   +4.48%
06:20pStocks to Watch: FedEx, Enzo Biochem, United States Steel
DJ
06:03pFedex corp exec says express parked nine planes in q3 2023 and w…
RE
05:59pFedex corp exec says express unit will realize greater savings f…
RE
FEDEX CORP CEO SAYS PLAN TO TEMPORARILY PARK ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT…

03/16/2023 | 05:44pm EDT

03/16/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
FEDEX CORP CEO SAYS PLAN TO TEMPORARILY PARK ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 92 024 M - -
Net income 2023 3 408 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 775 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 51 502 M 51 502 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
EV / Sales 2024 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 204,05 $
Average target price 210,42 $
Spread / Average Target 3,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION12.76%49 293
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.6.05%158 317
DEUTSCHE POST AG12.68%50 336
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.1.70%16 318
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.3.22%8 994
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD6.18%6 059