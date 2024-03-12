FedEx Corporation
Equities
FDX
US31428X1063
Air Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|252.7 USD
|+2.03%
|+2.40%
|-0.11%
|02:16pm
|FEDEX : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
|ZD
|Mar. 11
|FedEx Names Sriram Krishnasamy as Digital and Information Chief
|DJ
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-0.11%
|63.15B
|-1.58%
|132B
|-13.88%
|49.57B
|-5.09%
|17.37B
|-22.25%
|13.5B
|-5.19%
|8.19B
|+13.90%
|7.82B
|-19.47%
|5.87B
|+3.36%
|5.26B
|-17.54%
|5.05B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock FedEx Corporation - Nyse
- News FedEx Corporation
- FEDEX : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating