We strongly disagree that a release from mediation is appropriate. This is a common union tactic that does not impact our outstanding service to customers around the world.

We have already reached one tentative agreement with our pilots that ALPA leadership supported and hailed as "the highest value achieved among major carriers in the last twenty years." Despite active support by its leadership, FedEx pilots narrowly voted it down last summer, and since that time we have seen continuous changes in union direction and leadership that have hindered progress toward a new deal. FedEx remains steadfastly committed to bargaining in good faith and reaching an agreement that is fair to all stakeholders. We believe the mediation process under the supervision of the National Mediation Board - which ALPA requested - remains the best way to achieve that goal.