MEMPHIS, Tenn. (June 18, 2024) - FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced that Karen Blanks Ellis will become the company's next chief sustainability officer, effective July 1, 2024. The appointment of Ellis follows the decision earlier this year of the company's longtime sustainability leader, Mitch Jackson, to retire on June 30 after a 39-year career at FedEx. Ellis previously held the role of managing director, Strategic Environmental Management & Sustainability at the company.

"In every role I have held at FedEx, I've been proud to work for such a forward-thinking and respected corporate actor in sustainability. Now as chief sustainability officer, I will have the honor of taking this work forward in the company's next chapter," said Ellis. "I am excited to build upon Mitch's decades of leadership and advance the sustainability strategy across our global network-particularly as we continue to work toward our goal of carbon neutral global operations by 2040."

Ellis will assume her new position at a pivotal time in the transformation story of the company and amid increasing global interest in corporate sustainability action. Ellis comes into the role with deep expertise across the business, engineering, and regulatory dimensions of environmental management-a powerful combination for navigating the challenges and opportunities of building a more sustainable logistics network.

Ellis joined FedEx in 1997 and has served in a variety of roles at the company related to environmental compliance, planning, and engineering. Prior to FedEx, Karen held engineering positions at Cummins Engine Company and Proctor & Gamble. She serves on the Board of the International Aviation Women's Association and is former chair of the Airlines for America Environmental Sustainability Council.

