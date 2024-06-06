This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer FedEx Corporation published this content on 06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2024 10:06:56 UTC.

Singapore, June 6, 2024 - Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, announced the appointment of Sandeep Shahi, CIO Asia Pacific. He will drive the company's technology operations in Asia Pacific. Sandeep started his career in Germany with SAP AG before joining the logistics industry to lead digital transformation and the adoption of digital solutions playing a key role in themodernization of integrated IT architectures. [...]