BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 18, 2024 - FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has appointed Sasathorn Phaspinyo as the new Managing Director of FedEx Express Thailand. He succeeds Tien-Long Woon, who oversaw FedEx operations in Thailand since 2019 and was appointed Managing Director for the company's Malaysia operations in 2023. [...]