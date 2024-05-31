Bernstein Transcript - May 29, 2024 David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the ﬁrst afternoon session. My name is David Vernon. I cover transports and airlines at Bernstein. We are thrilled to have, for the ﬁrst time in my 10 or 15 years covering the company, FedEx joining us at the SDC. We are in their quiet period, so they have a little bit of restrictions on some of the stuﬀ they can talk about. We are going to get into some Q&A. I think what we're going to do here, just so you guys probably know the drill by now, we do have a digital app. If you have questions, put them in there, and I can try to work them in through the iPad if there are any. And then what we're going to do is have Jeni Hollander from IR come up and read a couple of forward-looking disclosures. And then Raj is going to kick us oﬀ to some prepared remarks, and then we'll get into the Q&A. So, thanks again for attending the conference. Thanks to FedEx for attending, and I'll hand it to Jeni. Jenifer Hollander Vice President-Investor Relations, FedEx Corp. Thanks, David. Certain statements made today, such as projections regarding future performance, may be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. For additional information on these factors, please refer to our press releases and the ﬁlings with the SEC. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC All right. Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Ready for me? David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC With that, I think we'll let Raj kick us oﬀ with some prepared remarks. Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Okay. Well, thank you, David, and thank you all. This is my ﬁrst time to be at this conference, and I look forward to sharing some comments about FedEx, who we are, how we are transforming, and where we are headed. And then we'll take questions after that. So ﬁrstly, I just want to talk to you all about the critical role that FedEx plays in expanding global trade and to help build smarter supply chains and delivering products and services to customers around the world. I thought I'd start by giving you all a few stats that illustrates the scale of our operation. 1

We link more than 99% of the world's GDP. We deliver more than 15 million packages every single day. We reach over 220 countries and territories, including every single address in the U.S. We operate more than 5,000 facilities, 700 aircraft, and more than 200,000 vehicles. More than -- we have more than 500,000 employees worldwide and generate 1 petabyte of data every single day. Now, of course, we didn't achieve all this overnight, and over the course of 51 years, that's what has taken us to get here. Our service oﬀering started in -- with just 186 deliveries back in 1973, beginning with our express, our time-deﬁnite business, which is now the world's largest air cargo airline. We expanded into the ground, our day- deﬁnite parcel business in the late '90s with our acquisition of Caliber Systems, which has now become FedEx Ground. And following the acquisition of American Freightways in 2001, we rounded out our oﬀering, establishing FedEx Freight, which is now the country's largest, less-than- truckloader LTL carrier. Now, as we have grown these businesses over time, our customers have embraced the bundled oﬀering with nearly 80% of our U.S. revenue now coming from customers using express, ground, and freight services. The ﬁrst point I want to really make now is that building networks is a hard and time-consuming work, and it is, thanks to these networks, we can pick up a package or a pallet anywhere in the world and get it to any other part of the world in a very short time. People use the word networks all the time, but sometimes they don't really get it. When you use a telephone, you understand what a network is. You can pick up a phone and call anyone. Similarly, when you have a global network, you pick it up from anywhere and deliver it anywhere else. And that is an enormous moat that we have around us that would be almost impossible to replicate. But try getting a square foot of space in either the Paris airport or Shanghai or in Delhi or wherever, and you know what I'm talking about. And with the unmatched global logistics networks, outstanding customer service, and an iconic culture driven by our people, we have built deep relationships with our customers, and we are extremely proud of the work we do. For example, we continue to deliver vaccines and critical healthcare equipment as we did throughout the pandemic. We transport key manufacturing inputs to keep the supply chains moving or even ensuring that the Lombardi Trophy makes it a Super Bowl in town. Since the turn of the century, we have grown our revenue at roughly 6% compound annual growth rate. This is true, even including the demand volatility we saw during and after the pandemic. With our resilient networks, we managed this unprecedented COVID demand surge when our revenue grew at a roughly 15% compound annual rate for two years. And more recently, we have navigated the retraction in demand experience across our industry. The market has evolved, and we are evolving our business with it. We saw this downturn come early and embarked on a structural cost reduction program. And we are ensuring that we are well positioned to improve proﬁtability irrespective of the demand environment. And we are ready to emerge as an even stronger company when demand inﬂects positively and we return to that normalized growth rate. And through these eﬀorts, we are signiﬁcantly improving the proﬁtability of the company as we lower our cost to serve, enhance capital eﬃciency and better serve our customers with market-leading capabilities. 2

We are in the early innings of our cost reduction eﬀorts, but progress is already evident in our results. This includes margin expansion and earnings improvement over the past three consecutive quarters despite the declining revenue environment. The entire industry is feeling the revenue pressure, but we are unique in our ability to grow proﬁt even in these market conditions. And this is a clear sign that our eﬀorts are working. Our target is a combined $4 billion in cost reductions in ﬁscal year '24 -- by the way, our ﬁscal year '24 ends on Friday -- and combined ﬁscal '24 and '25, which begins on Saturday. We are examining every aspect of our cost structure with a focus on our surface network, our air and international network and G&A. We shared at our Q3 results that we expect to deliver $1.8 billion in savings this ﬁscal year and another $2.2 billion in ﬁscal '25. When it comes to CapEx, FedEx is at an important inﬂection point. Our multi-year aircraft ﬂeet modernization strategy positions as well as one of the youngest ﬂeets in the industry. Our capital expenditure continues to decline as a percentage of revenue as we reduce capacity investment and plan for lower annual aircraft CapEx. This enables us to focus on returning cash to stockholders through share buybacks and dividends. Now let's talk about network transformation. And ﬁrst, let me provide you a little bit of context of how we got here. And more importantly, where we're going. For many years, we ran our businesses with a strategy to compete collectively and operate independently, which served us quite well. For example, 25 years ago, we held a 10% share in the ground parcel market, 10%, with a 70 point market share gap versus our primary competitor. And thanks to our simpler and faster model, paired with a stronger service, we grew market share every quarter for several years, narrowing that gap to about 10 percentage points today, 70 points to 10 point gap. So, you may ask the question, why change? Well, the most meaningful change in the market is the emergence of e-commerce. A vast majority of growth in the parcel market is now driven by e-commerce. A little less than 10 years ago, roughly 75% of the stops, not packages, stops were businesses. What that means is we have a FedEx Express truck and a FedEx Ground truck pulling up to a business just like this building, perhaps delivering six time- deﬁnite packages and 10 day-deﬁnite packages at the same stop, and this approach made business sense, because the rest of the network was fully optimized for time- deﬁnite and day-deﬁnite services respectively. You fast forward to today, now about 75% of our stops, again, not packages, stops are residential. So, you might see a FedEx Express truck drop oﬀ a package at your house, followed by a FedEx Ground truck, sometimes delivering another package later in the day. So now you can imagine the room for improved density and eﬃciency. So that brings me to our transformation and how we're changing the way we run our business to better align with market demand and operate more eﬃciently. And this is the reason why in April 2023, just over a year ago, we announced a multi-year strategy to unify our businesses and create the world's most ﬂexible and eﬃcient and intelligent network. And one important pillar of that transformation is what we call Network 2.0. It is the network of the future where we're combining our express and ground networks in the U.S. and Canada. And the best way to think of Network 2.0 is one truck, one neighborhood. We've spent the past several years updating our technology and facilities to prepare, and we are now in the execution phase. 3

We have already implemented Network 2.0 in over 50 locations with dozens more to follow this calendar year. And as we have stated previously, we're targeting a $2 billion in cost savings in FY '27. Additionally, we are redesigning our global air network. We will improve the eﬃciency and asset utilization of the entire FedEx system to put the right product and the right network to drive density. Our work here will allow us to use our unique pallet distribution capabilities worldwide to proﬁtably target more of the premium air freight segment. We will do this with a truck-ﬂy-truck model, leveraging existing capacity in our trucking networks to move the international freight shipments. All our revenue growth initiatives, structural cost reductions, and network transformation eﬀorts are managed through a program that we call DRIVE. DRIVE is simply the way we work. It's characterized by rigor and discipline with a keen focus on business outcomes and very quick decision-making timelines, especially for an organization of our size. So now that you have a glimpse of the major change underway at FedEx, let me share a few thoughts on our formula for future success. First, we are focused on return to proﬁtable growth. This is growth in higher-margin segments like technology, healthcare, and small and medium businesses. Second, we will continue to drive our structural cost improvements, lowering our cost to serve. We have made considerable progress here, but there's more value to unlock. As I shared previously, we expect to achieve $4 billion in savings in ﬁscal year '25, plus an additional $2 billion from Network 2.0 in FY '27. And third, we leverage the vast amount of data we access from the 15 million packages we deliver each day. We will create data-driven solutions that bring internal eﬃciencies and enable us to better serve our customers. These solutions will rebuild a platform mindset of reusability and scalability with a mission to make supply chains smarter for everyone. Just think about this. Prior to the pandemic, if I hadn't mentioned the word supply chain, I probably would have been politely escorted out of the room. It was the preview of procurement managers, perhaps the CFO. But ever since the pandemic, supply chains have now risen to board-level conversations, and you hear it even in talk shows these days. So, this is the right time for us to make our mission to now make supply chains smarter for everyone. We're already, obviously, a leading supply chain company with an unmatched global physical network. We move more than $2 trillion worth of goods every year, and we sit in the middle of an immensely powerful data ecosystem. Leveraging our physical network and our digital platform, we are on our way to becoming a leading supply chain technology company as well. So, these three long-term strategic priorities are interconnected and create even more value when they are all in motion together. I hope that you will take away from today's conversation my conviction that there's enormous opportunity ahead of FedEx, as we transform how we operate while continuing to oﬀer our customers' unmatched speed and service. Thank you for your attention here. Look forward to the Q&A. Thank you, David. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC All right. Thank you very much for the overview, Raj. So, I want to kind of structure our discussion in a couple of diﬀerent areas. First, talking a little bit about some bigger market trends that you might be able to help shed light on for investors. Talk about some of the sector themes that are important and then maybe dig into some of the cost production plans and restructuring that you've got underway. 4

Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Okay. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC So, starting in the area of these sort of big picture themes. You mentioned, supply chain being at the forefront of many companies' minds. And it does feel like we're now in a world where there's always a supply chain crisis somewhere. How is FedEx positioned in the marketplace to capitalize on that or uniquely beneﬁt from the increasing volatility that seems to be aﬀecting the global supply chain? Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Yes, so 100% agree with you that supply chain has now suddenly risen to the top of the list on several people's agendas. And if you go back in history, and especially in the last 35 years that I've been working at FedEx, that the supply chain perturbations have been rather muted. Even in like, the oil crisis, or even in the 2008 ﬁnancial crisis and so on and so forth, this is because of the physical systems like ours and the improvements in technology. So, the perturbations were, of course they were, but they were minimal. What we are now seeing the pandemic was, it's not -- is one giant change. And so, the supply chain bullwhip eﬀect that we are seeing right now. So, from a FedEx perspective, we've -- if you go back, if you're like, when I, like Rip van Winkle, went to sleep in 2020 and woke up today, we grew roughly 6% CAGR in the last four years. And it's comparable to the last 25 years, except the fact that there was a huge spike for two years and then a modest decline in the last two. So, I think this is a unique period in the last 35 years. And so that's why, you see so much, it's not multiple things happening, it's part of the same, still reverberating from the historic pandemic issue. So, from a FedEx point of view, we get to see the signals early and we're able to move faster. Our mission to make supply chain smarter for everyone has come -- came from this idea, that we simply have the data and more importantly the insights about the global supply chain every single day, especially the high value goods of the economy. So, today's supply chain is diﬀerent than tomorrows and the aftermath is changing. And so -- and the, we are watching it very carefully. We're making sure that, we use information to make sure our networks are very eﬃcient, but we're also integrating with our customers to make sure that their supply chains are eﬃcient. And in the age of e-commerce, make sure that the end consumer gets the value by getting increasing predictability and reliability. So that's how we're doing our physical and digital networks and now working together to make that happen. 5

David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC Is it fair to say that volatility is actually helping from a revenue growth standpoint in terms of the demand angle or is it more episodic? Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. The volatility, is -- if you think about the last four years, I mean that's where we're in a two years of real steeping increase in the demand and then two years of slight decline. I think, we are all, seeing as an industry now, when that bottoms out, then I think the rest of it gets back into a more normalized environment. But again, if you think back about the e-commerce as a penetrated percentage of retail, it spiked, came back, a lot of things have really come back to the original trend except for interest rates and inﬂation. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC And one of the other sort of supply chain megatrends we've talked a lot about, and frankly, a lot I think is built on, is this issue of nearshoring. Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Yes. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC And I want to ask a question to you in two ways around nearshoring. Number one, are you seeing those shifts in sourcing and are they tangible enough to actually impact your business? Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Yes, the supply chain patterns are fundamentally changing, and you can see it. The -- it's not just as people talk about, a diversiﬁcation into new markets. It's not just that. It's like all of the intermediate products were built in diﬀerent countries. They made their way to China, for example, assembled, and then went to the ﬁnal consumption point of U.S. and Europe. That pattern is now changing. And we can see diﬀerent things are happening in that. So, it is not only that new countries are coming to play, it is the patterns of how goods are producing change. And the good news for FedEx is that we see it from the bottom up because practitioners in this business, when a manufacturer wants to change any kind of thing in their supply chain, they need to make sure that the logistics is taken care of. So, we hear about it ﬁrst. And so, we -- and the good news from FedEx point of view here, again, is that because 6

of the network that we already have in place, nearly every single time that you want to move, you're already there. And so, it's just a matter of, just connecting to that point. Even if there was a new point, it's a matter of connecting that point to the nearest node and boom, that world is connected. So, we are -- we have an inherent advantage in that sense that we already have a network in place. Now to speciﬁcally - - Mexico is an area where things are moving towards, you can see it in Vietnam, you can see in Southeast Asia, you can see in India. And we'll see how these trends play out. But we see it, like I said, in the bottom up, and we move fast, the manufacturing can move faster. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC So, if you think about Mexico becoming more important than China sort of at the margin, does that pose a unique risk to you guys -- Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. No, not at all. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC In terms of the cargo network, because you probably don't need a plane to get there? Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. No, but we have a -- as you know, I was there in Mexico actually we have a fantastic advantage, FedEx in that sense, because if you think about the presence we have in Mexico and the ground-based networks that we have in the United States, when you put the two together, we actually have a very unique situation there, because if you look at our competition, they're not that big in Mexico, if you look at DHL, they're not that big in the United States. And so, it's a -- we are actually in a catbird seat in that perspective, and we have all the ground-based distribution models that we have in the U.S., so no, I think that's actually, like I said, it doesn't matter where it moves, we're already there. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC But does it create a challenge around the air assets? 7

Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. No, we'll size our air assets depending upon traﬃc. I think today, Asia represents, I don't know, 40% of global manufacturing, and I'd see that go down maybe a little bit, but so it's -- we'll manage overall capacity based on the demand environment, and that's not a problem. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC Okay. And then if we were to talk a little bit about some of the sector themes, obviously, the growth of e-commerce. I mean, you talked about the mode and the connectivity of the networks, and it's something that we think we understand pretty well, but when talking to investors, we hear a lot about this idea that, hey, what mode? Amazon just stood up a network with more trucks than FedEx Ground has. How was it -- what mode are you talking about? Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Well, when you talk about a mode, the business itself is fundamentally diﬀerent, because it's pick up, sort, and deliver, not just deliver. So, if you look at our FedEx facility, packages come in and out, they've moved through it in minutes. When you look at a comparable e-tailer facility, they go in and stay there for days and weeks. It's a diﬀerent business, diﬀerent mode. So that's not even a comparable thing. So, this idea of a network, that's why I speciﬁcally said a network, a network is you have to pick up and deliver, and that's what we uniquely have. And so there is a signiﬁcant mode. The other part is that if you look at a FedEx truck delivering -- moving on the road, there's packages from all over the world on the packages, and the revenue on this -- on that truck is signiﬁcantly higher than just what you can pick up from local delivery. So, there's signiﬁcant scale advantages that we have. Of course, we had to adapt our network, just the e-commerce growth is which is what we're doing right now, which we've done. We are actually very, we have done a pretty good job of adapting to the changes, but I think with more to come, and the technology also plays a signiﬁcantly critical role as we move forward. So, for e- commerce, it's ultimately a good thing for FedEx. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC But do you think it's fair to say that the growth of e-commerce has brought margin pressure for the industry? Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Well, in the original get-go, yes. But if you now look at what we have done with FedEx Ground, and even literally in the last three or four years, you can see the margins continue to expand. So, it's even with this signiﬁcant e-commerce, it's just that our network is now adapted to this new environment. And we are -- people talk about the last mile, but they forget about the ﬁrst few thousand miles. And there is only -- there are only very, very few people, very few companies who can deliver, who can move that. 8

David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC If you just kind of think about the diagnosis of some of the problems before, obviously, we're coping and we're adapting. But there was some margin pressure there from e-commerce. It looks like in the data. Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. If you look in, as I said, there was a period of adapting to this. But I think now we're on -- we've moved on. So, things have changed. And we have -- we had to put some, speciﬁc infrastructure to support e-commerce, for example. That's all in there. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC So, what about pricing? And the challenges you have around the residential delivery part of the business just being, in general, less productive than making it? Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. No, I think, we know, I'm really proud of the way that we have managed our revenue management function. And this is something that's diﬀerentiated in the market for us. We look at this very, very carefully. And if you look, close your eyes, pick up any quarter that in the last 20 years, pick one, open and compare our yield versus our competition, we'll be better. And it's just -- we've done a much, much better job of managing, because the value that we provide for our customers is signiﬁcant. And we will provide, because of that, we can -- we need to balance out the needs of our customers and shareholders and our employees, and we do that very carefully. And again, we have done a really remarkable job on the revenue management side. David Vernon Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC Before we kind of dig deeper into the pricing question, I wanted to follow up on one of the things you mentioned before some of the investments that you needed to make. What did you need to do to adapt that? Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, FedEx Corp. Yeah, that's a great question. Yes. So, when we, we had to put in what we call regional sort facilities, for example, FedEx Ground. And so, then we're able to pause in and out of that facility to look to some of the local markets, which is the demand for e- commerce. That's all in place now. 9