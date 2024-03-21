By Mary de Wet

FedEx's board of directors has approved $5 billion in share repurchases as it reaches the end of a program approved more than two years ago.

The delivery company said Thursday that it plans to buy back $500 million of common stock in its current program during its fiscal fourth quarter. The company completed a $1 billion accelerated share-repurchase deal in the fiscal third quarter, which ended Feb. 29.

FedEx had about $600 million available for shares repurchases under the $5 billion program its board approved in December 2021.

FedEx, which has about 254 million shares outstanding according to FactSet, sports a market capitalization of about $67 billion based on Thursday's closing price of $264.85.

