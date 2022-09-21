Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-21 pm EDT
153.25 USD   -2.64%
04:30pFEDEX : Compensation Arrangements with Outside Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:27pFEDEX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aFed day is upon us...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx : Compensation Arrangements with Outside Directors - Form 8-K

09/21/2022 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Compensation Arrangements with Outside Directors

In September 2022, the Board of Directors and its Compensation and Human Resources Committee conducted their annual review of non-management (outside) director compensation and approved no change to the annual retainer or committee chairperson fees.

Accordingly, outside directors continue to be paid an annual retainer of $140,000. Chairpersons of the Compensation and Human Resources, Cyber and Technology Oversight, and Governance, Safety, and Public Policy Committees are paid an additional annual fee of $15,000. The Audit and Finance Committee chairperson is paid an additional annual fee of $25,000. In addition, each outside director who was elected at FedEx's 2022 annual meeting will receive stock options for shares of FedEx common stock having a target Black-Scholes value of $180,000. Outside directors may elect to receive their annual retainer in all cash, all shares, or 50% in cash and 50% in shares.

Any outside director who is elected to the Board after the 2022 annual meeting will receive the applicable pro rata portion of the annual retainer and stock option grant in connection with his or her election.

The Compensation and Human Resources Committee annually reviews director compensation, including, among other things, comparing FedEx's director compensation practices with those of other companies with annual revenues between $25 billion and $100 billion (this year's comparison group included 107 companies, which are listed on Appendix A attached hereto, and was based on proxy statement data provided by a third-party compensation data provider). Before making a recommendation regarding director compensation to the Board, the Compensation and Human Resources Committee considers that the directors' independence may be compromised if compensation exceeds appropriate levels or if FedEx enters into other arrangements beneficial to the directors.

Appendix A

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

Accenture plc

Albertsons Companies, Inc.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

The Allstate Corporation

Altria Group, Inc.

American Airlines Group Inc.

American Express Company

American International Group, Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

AutoNation, Inc.

Bank of America Corporation

Best Buy Co., Inc.

The Boeing Company

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Broadcom Inc.

Capital One Financial Corporation

Carmax, Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc.

Charter Communications, Inc.

Chubb Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citigroup Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

ConocoPhillips

Danaher Corporation

Deere & Company

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Dollar General Corporation

Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dow Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc.

Duke Energy Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

Energy Transfer L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Exelon Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

General Electric Company

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Honeywell International Inc.

A-1

HP Inc.

Humana Inc.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Jabil Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kraft Heinz Company

Lennar Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Macy's, Inc.

Medtronic Public Limited Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

MetLife, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Molina Healthcare, Inc.

Mondelez International, Inc.

Morgan Stanley

Netflix, Inc.

NIKE, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NRG Energy, Inc.

Nucor Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Paramount Global

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

PBF Energy Inc.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Performance Food Group Company

Pfizer Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.

The Proctor & Gamble Company

The Progressive Corporation

Prudential Financial, Inc.

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

QUALCOMM Incorporated

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Starbucks Corporation

StoneX Group Inc.

Sysco Corporation

TD Synnex Corporation

Tesla, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc.

A-2

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

United Natural Foods Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

US Foods Holding Corp.

The Walt Disney Company

Wells Fargo & Company

World Fuel Services Corporation

A-2

Disclaimer

FedEx Corporation published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 20:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
04:30pFEDEX : Compensation Arrangements with Outside Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:27pFEDEX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of..
AQ
10:38aFed day is upon us...
MS
05:49aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Fedex, Flutter, Nike, Reckitt, Estee Lauder...
MS
01:05aMARKETMIND : No rest for the weary
RE
09/20Wall St. falls as Fed, Ford frighten investors
RE
09/20Ford stock has biggest daily drop since 2011 after inflation warning
RE
09/20Blackstone Joins Major Global Companies in Committing to Hire Thousands of Refugees by ..
MT
09/20FEDEX : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
09/20Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on FedEx to $200 From $275, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 95 196 M - -
Net income 2023 3 784 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 40 909 M 40 909 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 157,40 $
Average target price 228,52 $
Spread / Average Target 45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-39.14%40 909
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-18.04%152 608
DEUTSCHE POST AG-41.44%39 936
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-32.98%14 724
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-23.13%9 148
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-14.66%7 199