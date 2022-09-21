FedEx : Compensation Arrangements with Outside Directors - Form 8-K

Compensation Arrangements with Outside Directors

In September 2022, the Board of Directors and its Compensation and Human Resources Committee conducted their annual review of non-management (outside) director compensation and approved no change to the annual retainer or committee chairperson fees.

Accordingly, outside directors continue to be paid an annual retainer of $140,000. Chairpersons of the Compensation and Human Resources, Cyber and Technology Oversight, and Governance, Safety, and Public Policy Committees are paid an additional annual fee of $15,000. The Audit and Finance Committee chairperson is paid an additional annual fee of $25,000. In addition, each outside director who was elected at FedEx's 2022 annual meeting will receive stock options for shares of FedEx common stock having a target Black-Scholes value of $180,000. Outside directors may elect to receive their annual retainer in all cash, all shares, or 50% in cash and 50% in shares.

Any outside director who is elected to the Board after the 2022 annual meeting will receive the applicable pro rata portion of the annual retainer and stock option grant in connection with his or her election.