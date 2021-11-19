Log in
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
FedEx Corp. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/19/2021 | 09:04am EST
The Board of Directors of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock. The dividend is payable December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2021.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 90 916 M - -
Net income 2022 5 116 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 779 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 65 010 M 65 010 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 477 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 244,72 $
Average target price 299,85 $
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-4.73%65 010
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC23.20%180 321
DEUTSCHE POST AG38.20%77 784
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON, INC.34.07%21 601
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-7.04%14 531
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.49%8 500