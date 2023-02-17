Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-16 pm EST
211.67 USD   -0.64%
09:03aFedEx Corp. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
08:03aFedEx, Blockchain Research Institute and INSEAD Collaborate to Develop New Course Series on Web3 in Global Commerce
AQ
02/15U.S. safety board probes United runway incursion at Honolulu airport
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx Corp. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/17/2023 | 09:03am EST
The Board of Directors of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock. The dividend is payable April 3, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2023.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 91 956 M - -
Net income 2023 3 409 M - -
Net Debt 2023 17 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 2,17%
Capitalization 53 425 M 53 425 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 211,67 $
Average target price 199,46 $
Spread / Average Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION23.00%53 425
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.7.48%160 486
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.97%52 934
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.9.29%17 855
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.12.62%9 714
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD11.02%6 262