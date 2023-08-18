The Board of Directors of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.26 per share on FedEx Corp. common stock. The dividend is payable October 2, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 11, 2023.

