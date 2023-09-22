The effects of a general economic slowdown are not sparing Fedex, but the Group is navigating this situation remarkably well for the time being.

While expectations for fiscal year 2024 have been revised upwards, in the immediate term, quarterly sales are down $1.6 billion on the same time last year.

However, operating profit rose by $294 million, thanks to the effects of restructuring in the Ground Services segment - the parcel and less-than-truckload business - where the operational improvement was most spectacular.

This performance deserves to be applauded, since this is the most thankless of all business segments - that of the dreaded last-mile delivery, ultra-competitive and unprofitable.

Cash generation has also risen sharply, with consolidated free cash flow of $952 million compared with $333 million at the end of the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Naturally, with a decline in sales comes a reduction in working capital requirements.

Fedex is taking advantage of the situation to significantly increase its dividend and pursue its share buyback policy, which amounted to $500 million in the quarter just ended. On paper, the idea makes sense, since the group is currently valued at its ten-year lows.

The market used to value UPS at a premium to Fedex, as the latter is more concentrated on the North American continent. However, this gap is gradually closing. Once seen as a risk, Fedex's international footprint could soon be seen as a real advantage.