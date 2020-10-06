Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FedEx Corporation    FDX

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FedEx : Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Initiative to Assist Small Businesses Financially Impacted by COVID-19

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced the completion of the company’s #SupportSmall Grants program. Two-hundred business owners were chosen out of almost 50,0000 applications to receive a $5,000 check as well as a $500 credit for FedEx Office® print and business services to help support their small business during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Forty-three percent of the grant recipients say they plan to use the money to upgrade or enhance their website, 40% hope to use it for marketing or advertising and 16% say they’ll create an online store. Approximately 47% of the grants were issued to minority and women-owned businesses. Grantees can use the $500 credit from FedEx Office for printing banners, posters, floor graphics, custom branded boxes and more.

“We are proud to help these entrepreneurs navigate this challenging environment and are thrilled to see many of them use this grant to pivot from ‘brick and mortar’ to ‘click and mortar,’” said Brie Carere, executive vice president, chief marketing & communications officer, FedEx. “Small businesses are the backbone of communities across the country, which is why we will continue to help them keep moving forward.”

FedEx will continue to champion and support small business owners through a number of initiatives, many of those detailed on the FedEx Small Business Center. Entrepreneurs can find ideas and insights on services and tools that can help them tackle challenges head on as well as information and resources that cover everything from financial relief to operational assistance including:

  • The FedEx Small Business COVID-19 Resources page has information to help business owners navigate running a small company during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Tech Chat with Small Business page serves as a hub where business owners can see what technology their peers are using to start and scale their businesses, learn about different website platforms and online tools and hear directly from businesses facing similar challenges.
  • The FedEx Making it Work Podcast features special bonus episodes with entrepreneurs on managing a business through a pandemic as well as guests sharing their insights and conventional wisdom on the highs and lows of running a business.
  • The FedEx E-Commerce Center offers tips including e-commerce shipping, fulfilling orders and meeting expectations beyond delivery.
  • The FedEx Small Business Center provides shipping solutions, tools and insights from entrepreneurs and experts.
  • FedEx Office is keeping businesses moving forward by offering up to 40% off print orders when customers use promo code NAT212. Offer ends 11/30/20.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $71 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
09:32aFEDEX : Distributes $1 Million #SupportSmall Grants to Entrepreneurs
BU
10/05Correction to Cargo Airlines' Vaccine Delivery Article
DJ
10/05Covid-19 Vaccine Delivery Will Present Tough Challenge to Cargo Airlines
DJ
09/29TOUCHLESS LATTES AND SELF-SERVICE KI : office break rooms go virus-proof
RE
09/29TOUCHLESS LATTES AND SELF-SERVICE KI : office break rooms go virus-proof
RE
09/22FEDEX CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, ..
AQ
09/22FEDEX : The Blueprint for What's Next
AQ
09/19ORACLE, SNOWFLAKE, SOFTBANK : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
09/17FEDEX : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
09/16FedEx, AMC Networks rise; Spotify, NextEra fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 641 M - -
Net income 2021 4 109 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 293 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 68 066 M 68 066 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 282,19 $
Last Close Price 259,21 $
Spread / Highest target 43,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION71.42%68 066
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.44.51%146 049
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.20%57 592
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.115.45%15 932
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.16.75%15 272
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.44.03%9 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group