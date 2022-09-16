Advanced search
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  15:49 16/09/2022 BST
157.45 USD   -23.15%
03:26pFedEx Down Over 23%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
03:18pTRENDING : FedEx 1Q Results to Be Below Previous Expectations
DJ
03:17pAWARD WINNING FIRM LABATON SUCHAROW INVESTIGATING FEDEX CORP (NYSE : Fdx)
BU
FedEx Down Over 23%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

09/16/2022 | 03:26pm BST
FedEx Corporation (FDX) is currently at $157.00, down $47.87 or 23.37%


--Would be lowest close since July 13, 2020, when it closed at $156.23

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to April 12, 1978)

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 26.58% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 31, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch on record (Based on available data back to April 12, 1978)

--Down 25.53% month-to-date

--Down 39.3% year-to-date

--Down 50.25% from its all-time closing high of $315.59 on May 27, 2021

--Down 38.48% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2021), when it closed at $255.22

--Down 40.73% from its 52-week closing high of $264.91 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $155.00; lowest intraday level since July 7, 2020, when it hit $154.13

--Down 24.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 28, 1981, when it fell as much as 84.36%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--10th most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 10:07:03 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-22 1025ET

All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2023 95 183 M - 82 832 M
Net income 2023 4 409 M - 3 837 M
Net Debt 2023 15 416 M - 13 416 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 53 247 M 53 247 M 46 338 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 204,87 $
Average target price 264,88 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Shirley Ann Jackson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-20.79%53 247
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-13.69%160 704
DEUTSCHE POST AG-36.74%43 198
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-27.78%15 867
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-20.13%9 527
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-9.92%7 647