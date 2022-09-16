FedEx Down Over 23%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

FedEx Corporation (FDX) is currently at $157.00, down $47.87 or 23.37%

--Would be lowest close since July 13, 2020, when it closed at $156.23

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to April 12, 1978)

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 26.58% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 31, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch on record (Based on available data back to April 12, 1978)

--Down 25.53% month-to-date

--Down 39.3% year-to-date

--Down 50.25% from its all-time closing high of $315.59 on May 27, 2021

--Down 38.48% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2021), when it closed at $255.22

--Down 40.73% from its 52-week closing high of $264.91 on Jan. 4, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $155.00; lowest intraday level since July 7, 2020, when it hit $154.13

--Down 24.34% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Sept. 28, 1981, when it fell as much as 84.36%

--Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--10th most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:07:03 AM ET

