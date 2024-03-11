Sriram Krishnasamy Named Chief Digital and Information Officer

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) announced today that Robert B. Carter, EVP, FedEx Information Services & CIO, FedEx Corporation and co-president & co-CEO of FedEx Services, will retire after an exemplary career at FedEx for 31 years. He will step down from his current roles effective June 30, 2024, and will remain with the company as a senior advisor until December 31, 2024, to help ensure a successful transition.

Under his leadership, Carter spearheaded cutting-edge technology that differentiated FedEx in the industry such as real-time tracking and transactions. With the dawn of the internet, he recognized the power behind these transactions and played an instrumental role in launching tools to provide customers visibility into that data. Throughout his career, Carter has been awarded many industry accolades. He is a 25-time recipient of the CIO 100 Award, was named three times as the Information Week Chief of the Year, and was included on both the Fast Company Most Creative List and Most Creative People List.

“Rob has had a distinguished career at FedEx, most recently leading FedEx in modernizing our IT infrastructure for our network that ships 15M packages per day around the globe,” said Raj Subramaniam, president & CEO, FedEx. “I am immensely grateful to Rob for his numerous contributions in establishing FedEx as an innovative, data-driven, and people-focused company and wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Effective July 1, Sriram Krishnasamy, currently the EVP and chief transformation officer for FedEx Corporation and the president & CEO of FedEx Dataworks, will serve as chief digital and information officer. In this role, Krishnasamy will lead the FedEx IT and FedEx Dataworks teams to unleash the power of FedEx intelligence to further serve FedEx global operations and customers. Given the critical role of technology, systems, and data insights in supporting key DRIVE efforts, he will also retain his role as EVP and chief transformation officer.

Since joining FedEx in 1997, Krishnasamy has worked at multiple FedEx operating companies and held leadership positions around the globe. His 20+ years of experience at FedEx has contributed to his deep knowledge of the network and an unrelenting curiosity about the role of supply chains in connecting the world.

“Under the leadership of Sriram, FedEx launched Dataworks, which focuses on harnessing the power of our data, while leading our DRIVE effort, the most significant transformation in our company’s history,” said Subramaniam. “His leadership will be critical as we continue to leverage our extensive operational expertise to become a data-driven, digital-first company that provides transportation and digital solutions for everyone, from everywhere.”

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $88 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world’s most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about. For more information on the FedEx-HBCU Student Ambassador Program, please visit fedexcares.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311468773/en/