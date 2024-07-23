This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Hong Kong SAR, July 23, 2024 - Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has announced the six winners of the 2024 FedEx/Junior Achievement International Trade Challenge (FedEx/JA ITC) Hong Kong Finals. The winners will represent Hong Kong at the FedEx/JA ITC Asia Pacific Finals to compete against 54 finalists from 9 different markets[1], which will take place in August. [...]