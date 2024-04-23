This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Hoofddorp - 23 April 2024 - FedEx Express, the world's largest express transportation company, has joined forces with Zonos, a leader in cross-border technology, to significantly enhance the global online shopping experience by creating transparency on customs processes and charges. The alliance enables UK and EU retailers to expand their market reach confidently and easily while ensuring customer satisfaction through timely and transparent delivery processes. [...]