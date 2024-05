This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

13 May 2024, Eindhoven, Netherlands - FedEx Express has begun a two-week pilot of an eActros 300 tractor, an all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Benz Trucks. The tractor unit is being used in place of a combustion engine tractor and trailer combination, to fulfil domestic linehaul operations from Eindhoven station in the Netherlands. [...]