Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. FedEx Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FDX   US31428X1063

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:39 2022-10-05 am EDT
155.98 USD   -1.98%
11:22aFedex : Express, ALPA file for federal mediation
PU
10:59aFedEx Express pilots, management file for mediation
RE
09:43aFEDEX : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FedEx Express pilots, management file for mediation

10/05/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Airplanes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy-en-France

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - FedEx Express pilots and management jointly filed for federal mediation with the National Mediation Board for assistance with contract negotiations that began in May 2021, the Air Line Pilots Association said Wednesday.

The pilots union said the filing is necessary to seek expedited mediation under the Railway Labor Act. More than 100 off-duty FedEx pilots held an informational picket in New York last week.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about FEDEX CORPORATION
11:22aFedex : Express, ALPA file for federal mediation
PU
10:59aFedEx Express pilots, management file for mediation
RE
09:43aFEDEX : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
07:30aXos Reports 21% Sequential Growth in Q3 Deliveries
MT
01:39aVersalink Expects Return to Black in Fiscal H1 as Full Production Resumes
MT
10/04FedEx Enters Into Accelerated Share Buyback Deal With Morgan Stanley; FedEx Shares Rise
MT
10/04FedEx Corporation Announces Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
BU
09/30Cathay Pacific sees cargo demand pick up after Chinese National Day holidays
RE
09/29Xos Says it Delivered 13 Battery-Electric Stepvans to FedEx Ground Operators in Q3
MT
09/29MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 29, ..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FEDEX CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 94 730 M - -
Net income 2023 3 577 M - -
Net Debt 2023 16 015 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 41 406 M 41 406 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
EV / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 446 000
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 159,12 $
Average target price 202,62 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael C. Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Wallace Smith Executive Chairman
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Susan C. Schwab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-38.48%41 406
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-21.20%146 096
DEUTSCHE POST AG-42.05%39 429
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-32.30%14 972
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-23.80%9 028
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.-23.51%6 385