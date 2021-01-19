Log in
FedEx Corporation

FEDEX CORPORATION

(FDX)
FedEx Express unveils plan to lay off up to 6,300 employees in Europe

01/19/2021 | 10:02am EST
A plane of FedEx Express carrying a first batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is seen at LAX Airport, in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - FedEx Corp's express unit on Tuesday announced a plan to lay off between 5,500 and 6,300 employees in Europe, as it nears the completion of the network integration of its TNT Express unit.

Shares of the package delivery firm were up about 1% at $254.76 in morning trade.

FedEx acquired European operator TNT Express, which specializes in shipments between businesses, in 2016 as part of its plan to expand in Europe.

The duplication from two European networks connecting similar geographies will result in job cuts across operational teams and back-office functions, the company said.

Weak shipment sales in Europe over the past few years have led to sluggish growth in the TNT unit and weighed on FedEx's results.

The plan is expected to result in savings of between $275 million and $350 million on an annual basis beginning in fiscal 2024, FedEx said, adding that it expects to incur severance charges of between $300 million and $575 million through fiscal 2023.

FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 79 519 M - -
Net income 2021 4 529 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 1,06%
Capitalization 66 946 M 66 946 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 412 000
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart FEDEX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
FedEx Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FEDEX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 325,06 $
Last Close Price 252,56 $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frederick Wallace Smith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajesh Subramaniam President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael C Lenz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert B. Carter Chief Information Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FEDEX CORPORATION-2.72%66 946
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE, INC.-5.64%137 353
DEUTSCHE POST AG6.94%64 811
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.4.55%18 013
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-2.02%15 774
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.84%9 336
