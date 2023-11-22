Official FEDEX CORPORATION press release

This year, FedEx Freight will deliver the 300,000th tree for the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation’s annual Trees for Troops® program. The milestone tree is set to arrive at Fort Liberty on Dec. 1, 2023, alongside nearly 16,000 trees slated for families at over 90 military bases across the United States this December.

"Every year, the FedEx Freight team puts in tireless effort to support Trees for Troops and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation. This milestone 300,000th tree delivery is a direct reflection of our dedication to both causes," said Lance Moll, President and CEO, FedEx Freight. "Through our industry-leading transportation network, we are honored to give back to local communities and military families whose values have always been closely tied to the core mission of our company."

Since 2005, FedEx Freight has supported the Trees for Troops program, an initiative that delivers farm-grown Christmas trees to domestic and international U.S. military bases. This long-standing collaboration has become a cherished tradition for FedEx Freight, with drivers logging over 600,000 miles for tree deliveries over the years.

“This program started on a crazy idea and started small. We delivered 4,300 trees to only five bases that first year,” said Wendy Richardson, Chair of the Christmas Spirit Foundation Board of Trustees. “It’s hard to believe we’re now going to exceed 300,000 total trees since we began working with FedEx 19 years ago. The commitment and dedication of all involved is truly inspiring. We love providing Christmas spirit to the men and women and their families in our military, one tree at a time.”

Trees for Troops kicks off Nov. 27, as hundreds of donors and volunteers come together to help make this effort a success. There are two ways the public can support Trees for Troops:

Donate a tree for delivery to a base at one of the official Trees for Troops locations. Some locations offer online tree purchase options for shopper convenience. Donated trees must be purchased by Dec. 3, to ensure pick-up and delivery by FedEx Freight.

Visit the Trees for Troops website to donate online, and follow Trees for Troops on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

A full list of participating locations can be found at treesfortroops.org.

FedEx Freight participates with the Trees for Troops program as part of FedEx Cares, the company’s global community engagement program. For more information on how FedEx team members around the globe “Drive forward. Give back.” by volunteering and doing countless acts of caring throughout the year, check out fedexcares.com.

About FedEx Freight

FedEx Freight, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), is a leading provider of priority, premium, and economy less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, simplifying large and bulky shipping in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., FedEx Freight is at the forefront of innovation, offering customers total convenience and efficiency. With expanded service offerings like FedEx Freight Direct, shipments can be safely delivered to and through the door for residences and businesses. Team members across the network are dedicated to delivering the ultimate customer experience through exceptional service, reliability, and on-time performance, as well as giving back to the communities where they live and work. For more information, visit fedex.com/about.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of nearly $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally as one FedEx. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and Trees for Troops®

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas through programs like Trees for Troops®. The foundation was established in 2005 and is among fewer than five percent of U.S. charities to be awarded the “Best in America” seal of excellence by Independent Charities of America. To learn more visit www.christmasspiritfoundation.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231122592743/en/